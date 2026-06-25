More Than 500 Nurses Bring Nursing Education and Safety Priorities to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 500 nurses representing 49 states, two U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia convened on Capitol Hill for the American Nurses Association’s (ANA) annual Hill Day, the organization’s premier advocacy event that brings nurses’ voices directly to Congress.

During Hill Day, nurses shared real-world experiences from the bedside and community settings and advocated for federal action on key issues impacting nurses, patients, and public health, including:

The Nursing Is a Professional Degree Act: Legislation that would correct the Department of Education’s definition of “professional degree” programs to include nursing, ensure post-baccalaureate nursing students have access to the full range of federal loan support and receive consistent treatment with comparable programs, and remove a federal policy that would constrain workforce entry.

Legislation that would correct the Department of Education’s definition of “professional degree” programs to include nursing, ensure post-baccalaureate nursing students have access to the full range of federal loan support and receive consistent treatment with comparable programs, and remove a federal policy that would constrain workforce entry. The Improving Care and Access to Nurses Act: Legislation that would remove outdated federal barriers that limit access to nursing care and prevent nurses from practicing to the full extent of their education and training.

Legislation that would remove outdated federal barriers that limit access to nursing care and prevent nurses from practicing to the full extent of their education and training. Workplace violence prevention: Federal action to better protect nurses and healthcare workers from violence and ensure safer care environments for patients and providers.

Federal action to better protect nurses and healthcare workers from violence and ensure safer care environments for patients and providers. Title VIII nursing workforce programs: Critical federal investments that support nursing education, workforce development, recruitment, and retention to help strengthen the nation’s nursing pipeline.

Together, these priorities reflect a clear and urgent message from nurses: Congress must act to protect the nursing workforce, remove barriers to care, invest in the future of the profession, and ensure patients in every community have access to the care they need.

“Hill Day is a powerful reminder that nurses are not only trusted caregivers, but trusted advocates as well,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, president of the American Nurses Association. “Across the country, nurses are doing everything they can to care for patients under increasingly difficult conditions. Congress has a responsibility to listen to nurses and advance solutions that protect the workforce, strengthen access to care, and improve health outcomes in every community.”

Hill Day takes place immediately ahead of ANA’s Membership Assembly, the association’s annual convening of leaders and member representatives of ANA’s Constituent and State Nurses Associations. Together, the two events reflect ANA’s commitment to pairing member-led governance with direct advocacy, ensuring nurses’ priorities are not only discussed within the profession but brought directly to the policymakers responsible for shaping the future of healthcare.

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About the American Nurses Association

As the preeminent organization representing more than 5 million registered nurses, the American Nurses Association stands at the forefront of advancing nursing excellence. The association harnesses The Power of Nurses™ to champion the profession and drive transformation in healthcare. Through legislative and political advocacy, comprehensive educational services, and the profession’s leading Code of Ethics and Scope and Standards of Practice, the association empowers nurses across every specialty and practice setting. The association is committed to ensuring healthy work environments, shaping pioneering policies, and cultivating partnerships that enhance both the nursing profession and the broader healthcare experience.