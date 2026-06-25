Mister Car Wash Directs Frontline Engagement to New Heights with Staffbase, Achieving 93% Active User Adoption Across 550+ Locations

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mister Car Wash , one of the largest car wash companies in the United States, has successfully transformed its frontline employee experience by partnering with Staffbase , a leading provider of employee communication platforms. Through the launch of its branded app, Mister Connect, the company has established a single source of truth for its 7,000+ employees across more than 550 locations in 23 states.

Before introducing Mister Connect, Mister Car Wash relied on an office-bound SharePoint site accessible only to management. For the roughly 5,000 hourly, frontline team members without corporate email accounts, information access was fragmented and critical updates were often shared verbally. The people closest to the customer had the least direct access to the information they needed to do their jobs.

“Before Mister Connect, we had a SharePoint site available to managers and above. It was very limited—it was essentially a document repository," said Rosie Cayetano, Senior Manager of Communications at Mister Car Wash. "We have thousands of employees that are not managers, that are not in offices, and before Mister Connect, we really were limited in how we were able to communicate with them.”

By launching Mister Connect on the Staffbase platform, Mister Car Wash introduced a mobile-first solution engineered specifically for the fast-paced nature of field operations. The strategy prioritized regional and general managers, giving them ownership of localized channels, while offering executive leadership a direct line to engage openly with the workforce.

"Reaching a 93% active adoption across a highly distributed, deskless workforce is a real achievement and a level of frontline reach we’re proud to help our customers deliver," said Dave Maffei, GM, Global Markets at Staffbase. "By giving the Mister Car Wash team a single source of truth, direct access to the tools and information they need, and a clear line to leadership, we’ve helped turn day-to-day communication into operational efficiency. We’re excited to keep partnering with them as they continue to innovate and bring next-generation, AI-driven communication to their teams."

Key Operational and Strategic Impacts Include:

Operational Clarity at Scale: Replaces communication noise with bite-sized, practical, and highly relevant updates that optimize daily business decisions, safety compliance, and throughput.

Replaces communication noise with bite-sized, practical, and highly relevant updates that optimize daily business decisions, safety compliance, and throughput. Mobile-First Inclusivity: Connects deskless employees seamlessly to site benefits, company updates, and critical operational data without infringing on off-the-clock boundaries.

Connects deskless employees seamlessly to site benefits, company updates, and critical operational data without infringing on off-the-clock boundaries. Data-Driven Communication: Leverages internal engagement analytics to refine content strategy continuously, ensuring corporate messaging remains practical and targeted.

Leverages internal engagement analytics to refine content strategy continuously, ensuring corporate messaging remains practical and targeted. Visible Leadership: Deepens organizational trust and aligns corporate culture through active executive participation, posting, and commenting within the app.

Mister Car Wash is already deepening its partnership with Staffbase with AI built for the realities of frontline work. An integrated AI companion recently in deployment lets busy field leaders surface immediate, contextual answers drawn from trusted, governed internal content, putting reliable information directly in the hands of the people doing the work.

Read the full case study here: staffbase.com/customers/mister-car-wash

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash operates over 550 car wash locations across 23 states. With a dedicated workforce of more than 7,000 employees, the company is built on a foundation of hospitality, operational excellence, and a people-first philosophy. Mister Car Wash focuses on delivering a high-quality wash experience and exceptional customer service every day.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the first AI-native Employee Experience Platform. It puts the power of AI in every employee’s hands — especially those currently disconnected on the front lines. With Employee AI, Staffbase brings together communications, IT, and HR to reimagine how people and organizations work together.

More than 1500 enterprise customers — including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, DHL, MAN Truck & Bus, and Whataburger — use Staffbase to inspire their people and help them deliver their best work.

Staffbase connects companies with employees everywhere through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations — and now through new agentic experiences such as personalized podcasts and a conversational assistant — all powered by a single platform with an end-to-end AI foundation.

Staffbase was named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions and is also recognized by G2 as a Leader for Employee Intranets. The company is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz, Germany.

More information: www.staffbase.com

Media Contact:

SourceCode Communications

staffbase@sourcecodecommunications.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f7ee99-3d9c-4b23-9d9c-d7f0628f2ca9