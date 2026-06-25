Two Six Technologies Unveils Sentr, the Command Center for the Information Environment

HERNDON, Va., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security partners, today announced the launch of Sentr, the definitive command center platform for the narrative battlefield. Sentr eliminates the growing problem of fragmented collection, research, planning, and messaging tools. Sentr is built on Two Six’s agentic orchestration layer, and integrates with the applications, data stores, and AI agents that government partners are already using to complete their critical missions.

Employing advanced AI agents, Sentr rapidly processes massive datasets to identify strategic and tactical communication opportunities, generate tailored action plans, and deliver targeted campaigns to audiences wherever they are, even in heavily restricted environments. Sentr's technology enables users to plan and execute campaigns in hours instead of weeks, with some early users reporting an 85% time savings.

“As a company dedicated to critical missions of national security, Two Six is proud to introduce Sentr, a unique product that enables our U.S. government partners to establish dominance over the narrative battlefield,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Sentr combines agentic AI with a comprehensive command center model to deliver targeted actions and create strategic advantage in the information environment, allowing our partners to complete their missions faster and more effectively than ever before.”

Most systems observe narratives. Sentr shapes them.

Sentr enables U.S. government and allied partners to stop simply observing the information environment (IE) and instead take command of it. Sentr converts the raw data of IE monitoring into the delivery of effects and targeted actions that create operational leverage.

The right message to the right audience, anywhere.

Because geography is not an obstacle in the narrative domain, Sentr accesses and penetrates information environments globally to deploy tailored content to target audiences, both broad and narrow, at the moment of highest mission impact.

Reliable, secure, and supported by experts.

Sentr is already proven in operational environments and actively deployed with Department of War, Department of State, and Intelligence Community customers. It generates interactive, clickable citations for every document used, preserving an audit trail. Additionally, Sentr reduces the risk of bad AI recommendations by scoring model outputs with evaluation frameworks built around doctrine. Interactions with Sentr’s LLM are never exposed to third party endpoints, and every aspect of Sentr is backed by Two Six’s technical experts, who have years of experience in mission support.

Sentr builds upon Two Six’s legacy of delivering proven, operational capabilities in the field of information operations, notably the Pulse suite of products. As with all of Two Six’s capabilities, Sentr combines cutting-edge technology with deep first-hand mission experience to field products that create consistent impact on our partners’ missions.

“We frequently hear from our government partners that they rely on us when they’re ready to take action and need to drive change in the real world,” said Becky Fair, Chief Product Officer of Two Six Technologies. “There are countless tools for simply monitoring the information environment, if you want to know what already happened. Sentr is for those who are ready to shape what happens next.”



Competitive advantages of Sentr include:

A powerful, interoperable interface that guides users from research, to creation, to delivery and assessment, using natural language prompts. Powered by Helix, Two Six’s agentic orchestration AI, Sentr eliminates the need for analysts and planners to stitch together data, tools, and LLMs manually for each phase of their workflow.





that guides users from research, to creation, to delivery and assessment, using natural language prompts. Powered by Helix, Two Six’s agentic orchestration AI, Sentr eliminates the need for analysts and planners to stitch together data, tools, and LLMs manually for each phase of their workflow. Accelerates speed to action by removing information silos and fragmentation that impedes decision making. Sentr creates the ability to identify opportunities in the information environment with the power to act on them, all within an active command center interface.





by removing information silos and fragmentation that impedes decision making. Sentr creates the ability to identify opportunities in the information environment with the power to act on them, all within an active command center interface. Higher Return on Investment (ROI) by offering an interoperable capability stack through an agentic ecosystem designed for commanding the information environment. Sentr works with a range of data stores, applications, and AI agents, making it easier to combine and deliver effects.



Sentr is operational now and available for rapid new deployments. For more information, visit https://twosixtech.com/sentr/

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies provides innovative technology, products, and expertise to national security customers, solving complex challenges in cyber, information operations, electronic systems, secure communications, and zero trust. The company delivers operational impact through a portfolio of products, including IKE™, Sentr, SIGMA™, CipherSIM, and TrustedKeep™, and offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by the global investment firm The Carlyle Group, with a vision to rapidly build and deploy innovative products that solve some of our nation’s most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, with approximately 900 professionals working in 38 states, Two Six supports the Department of Defense, Department of State, Intelligence Community, civilian agencies, and select commercial clients.

Media Contact:

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixtech.com

(646) 334-6111

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/281e452a-ff9f-4537-ae01-76fb41ecbf63