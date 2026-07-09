Two Six Technologies Successfully Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

HERNDON, Va., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security partners, today announced the successful completion of its Level 2 CMMC certification as of July 1, 2026.

The CMMC assessment process was conducted by leading C3PAO A-LIGN, an experienced federal assessor and compliance partner trusted by more than 6,400 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“Two Six is excited to achieve CMMC Level 2 certification, which enhances our ongoing dedication to the critical missions of our national security partners,” said Amy Dalton, COO of Two Six Technologies. “We are especially proud of the hard work and outstanding performance by our enterprise IT team, operations team and the entire company to reach this certification level, which has been achieved by only a small minority of defense contractors.”

CMMC was developed by the Department of Defense (DoD) to ensure that cybersecurity controls and processes adequately protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) that resides on Defense Industrial Base (DIB) systems and networks to protect our national security. This certification is mandatory for all entities doing business with the DoD.

"Congratulations to Two Six Technologies for achieving CMMC Level 2 certification. This accomplishment demonstrates a strong commitment to safeguarding valuable information to protect our nation, developing a competitive advantage, and creating a culture of security,” said Petar Besalev, EVP of Compliance and Cybersecurity Services at A-LIGN. “We're proud to support this integral step in Two Six’s compliance journey with a high-quality assessment process and deep expertise in federal compliance."

This certification demonstrates Two Six Technologies’ commitment to safeguarding the United States’ national security by complying with CMMC’s rigorous standards and protecting federal contract information and certified unclassified information.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies provides innovative technology, products, and expertise to national security customers, solving complex challenges in cyber, information operations, electronic systems, secure communications, and zero trust. The company delivers operational impact through a portfolio of products, including IKE™, Sentr, SIGMA™, CipherSIM, and TrustedKeep™. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, with approximately 900 professionals working in 38 states, Two Six supports the Department of Defense, Department of State, Intelligence Community, civilian agencies, and select commercial clients.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading cybersecurity compliance partner, trusted by over 6,400 organizations worldwide to navigate the complexities of compliance, audit, and risk. With a tech-enabled delivery model and deep domain expertise, A-LIGN has completed more than 36,000 audits. It is the #1 issuer of SOC 2 reports and a top three FedRAMP assessor. Founded in 2009, A-LIGN delivers high-quality, efficient audits across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, FedRAMP, CMMC, ISO 42001, PCI, and HITRUST.

To learn more, visit: https://www.a-lign.com.

Media Contact:

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixtech.com

(646) 334-6111

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d885c214-8547-43d7-b04d-b9dd3e94c3d2