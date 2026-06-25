Sanguine Acquires Partnership Mastermind to Build an End-to-End Platform for Partner-Led Growth

Chicago, ILLINOIS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sanguine Collective (“Sanguine”), a group of operator-led businesses focused on growth, technology, and partnerships, today announced its acquisition of Partnership Mastermind (“PMM”), a practitioner-led education and community platform for partnership professionals.

The performance gap uncovered by Partnership Mastermind, 2026 Partner Management & Enablement Report.

Partnership Mastermind will continue to operate as an independent business within The Sanguine Collective under the leadership of Founder, President, and minority owner Chris Lavoie.

The acquisition brings together the full partner-growth journey under one connected platform: helping businesses design a partner program, activate and manage it, build the operational infrastructure behind it, and develop the people responsible for making it work.

That matters because partnerships are now being held to the same commercial expectations as sales, without the same level of operating maturity.

PMM’s 2026 Partner Management & Enablement Report found that more than 60% of partner teams are measured on pipeline performance, while 44% of respondents said 76% to 100% of their quota is tied to partner revenue. Yet only 36% forecast partner pipeline alongside Sales, 70% of partner managers report receiving no formal enablement, and 83% still use spreadsheets to manage partner revenue.

The performance gap is significant. Aggregated Crossbeam ecosystem data referenced in PMM’s report, covering more than 30,000 companies, found that companies with partner involvement saw an average 73% increase in revenue and 62% increase in deal size.

“Businesses are expecting partnerships to create pipeline, open markets, and drive revenue, but too many partner teams are still undertrained, under-tooled, and disconnected from the rest of the go-to-market engine,” said Kevin Chern, Founder of The Sanguine Collective. “Partnership Mastermind gives us an exceptional foundation of operators, education, and community. Together, we can help businesses of all sizes move from good intentions to a partner motion that is designed properly, activated well, measured clearly, and built to scale.”

Partnership Mastermind has measured more than 500 alumni and trained more than 400 partnership operators with a community that includes professionals from top tech companies across the country.

“Partnerships have become one of the most important growth channels in business, but the profession itself has not kept pace with what companies now expect from it,” said Chris Lavoie, Founder and President of Partnership Mastermind. “Partnership professionals are being asked to influence revenue, build executive confidence, manage complex relationships, navigate data, and create repeatable programs. Most have never been given a structured path to learn how to do all of that well."

“Joining Sanguine gives Partnership Mastermind the backing and reach to keep raising the standard. We can expand the education, applied learning, peer community, talent access, and Mastermind Certified pathway that partnership professionals and the companies that employ them need.”

The acquisition will give businesses access to support across the full lifecycle of partner-led growth, from designing a first referral, alliance, channel, or co-sell motion through to activating partners, managing partner operations, improving attribution, training internal teams, and hiring experienced partnership talent.

For PMM members, instructors, alumni, and partners, the community and practitioner-led model will remain intact. Sanguine plans to invest in expanded programming, education, certification, operator resources, and pathways for companies that need help building, repairing, or scaling their partner motions.

*Source: Partnership Mastermind, 2026 Partner Management & Enablement Report. Based on responses from partnership executives, revenue leaders, enablement operators, Heads of Partnerships, Partner Managers, RevOps leaders, and GTM executives across B2B SaaS organizations in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

About The Sanguine Collective

The Sanguine Collective is a group of independent operating companies that help businesses grow through stronger partnerships, practical operating support, technology, marketing, and trusted expert networks. Sanguine helps businesses solve expensive problems faster by connecting strategy with execution.

Learn more at www.thesanguinecollective.com

About Partnership Mastermind

Partnership Mastermind is a practitioner-led education, community, and talent platform for partnership professionals. Founded by Chris Lavoie, PMM supports operators and leaders through training, peer learning, practical resources, career development, and certification designed for the realities of building and running high-performing partner programs.

Learn more at www.partnershipmastermind.com

The performance lift from active partnerships in businesses, uncovered by Partnership Mastermind and Crossbeam report.

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Sue Foley

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