DELLA Launches Efficient Mini-Split Systems as Families Prepare Garages for Peak Summer Heat

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As households prepare for peak summer heat, DELLA has introduced efficient mini-split systems designed to help homeowners cool garages, workshops, home gyms, and other single-room spaces that are difficult to manage with a central thermostat. With more families converting garages into offices, fitness areas, playrooms, and workspaces, the company’s latest cooling solutions aim to provide targeted comfort before temperatures reach their seasonal highs.









Why Garages Run Hotter Than the Rest of the House

Garages are often uninsulated, share a large exterior wall, and sit under a roof in direct sun, so indoor temperatures can run well above the rest of the house by mid-afternoon. A mini split for garage use cools a single zone directly, without drawing on the home's central air, and most models heat as well as cool for year-round use.





Sizing a Mini Split for Garage Spaces

Sizing follows the room, not the label. Insulation, ceiling height, and sun exposure all affect how much cooling a garage needs, so two garages of the same square footage can call for different capacities. For a garage cooled on its own, a single-zone unit sized to the space is usually enough:

12,000 BTU mini splits for garages up to 550 sq. ft.

18,000 BTU mini splits for larger garages up to 1,000 sq. ft.





Year-Round Use, Not Just Summer

A unit that also heats turns a seasonal garage into usable space through winter. DELLA offers mini splits built for cold-weather heating, so a converted garage gym or workshop stays usable after summer ends.





Installation Options for Different Garages

Garage projects vary by layout, electrical access, and whether the room is being cooled alone or as part of a larger home upgrade. A single-zone wall-mounted system is often the simplest path for one garage. For homeowners upgrading several rooms at once, a multi-zone system can let the garage and indoor rooms run from one outdoor unit while keeping separate temperature settings. DELLA also offers a 7-day rental install kit for qualified DIY projects, while homeowners should still follow local code, electrical requirements, and model-specific installation guidance.





Plan Ahead for a Comfortable Summer

Researching and ordering before peak installation schedules helps families get rooms ready before the hottest weeks. Households converting several spaces at once often plan around a 4-zone system, which keeps the garage, living room, and bedrooms on separate settings so each space holds its own temperature without constant thermostat changes.





About DELLA

DELLA provides energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions designed to help homeowners improve comfort in spaces that are difficult to cool with a standard central thermostat.

With a focus on mini splits, multi-zone systems, ducted systems, and smart home integration, DELLA offers home cooling solutions for single rooms, garages, workshops, multi-room upgrades, and whole-home comfort planning.

Media Contact:

Email: marketing@dellahome.com

Phone: (800) 863-4143

Website: https://dellahome.com/



