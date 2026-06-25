Trace One Named Among Top 10 Compliance Solution Providers 2026 by GRC Outlook

PARIS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a global leader in product lifecycle management (PLM) and regulatory compliance, today announced that it has been recognized by GRC Outlook as one of the Top 10 Compliance Solution Providers 2026. The recognition was published in the May 2026 edition of GRC Outlook magazine, featuring a full editorial profile of Trace One's AI-powered approach to compliance across food and beverage, cosmetics, and chemicals.

A market shifting from reactive compliance to strategic advantage

The recognition comes at a time when global regulatory complexity is reshaping how retailers and manufacturers develop, launch, and manage products. With thousands of regulatory updates issued each year across major jurisdictions, organizations increasingly view compliance not as a back-office function but as a strategic driver of speed to market, product innovation, and global expansion. Trace One's platform addresses this shift by embedding validated regulatory intelligence directly into the product development lifecycle, enabling compliance to become an integral part of how products are developed.

"Our goal is to help organizations shift from managing compliance data to enabling fast, reliable regulatory decisions across the product lifecycle," said Neil Brooke, Lead Solution Manager at Trace One. "By combining AI-powered intelligence with our validated regulatory database, we enable teams to make decisions with greater confidence and speed."

What sits behind the recognition: REGDATA and Trace One Copilot

At the core of Trace One's platform is REGDATA, a curated regulatory intelligence database covering more than 80 horizontal regulations across national and confederation levels. Unlike competing solutions that rely on aggregated public data, REGDATA is continuously validated by Trace One's in-house regulatory experts, providing a reliable and audit-ready foundation for compliance decisions. Combined with Trace One Copilot, the company's embedded AI assistant, the platform enables regulatory teams to analyze regulatory documents and structured data more efficiently, receive context-aware answers, and accelerate compliance assessments within their existing workflows.

Trace One serves more than 9,000 brand owners across over 170 countries, supporting the development of products worth more than $500 billion annually.

"The future of compliance isn't about managing regulations after the fact," added Brooke. "It's about embedding validated regulatory intelligence directly into the way products are developed and brought to market."

The full GRC Outlook feature is available at https://grcoutlook.com/trace-one/.

About Trace One

With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One partners with over 9,000 brands across food & beverage, cosmetics, and chemicals to accelerate product development and turn regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage. Our AI-powered PLM platform, with regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries, supports the entire product manufacturing lifecycle — helping brands bring market-leading products to shelf faster and thrive in new markets. Learn more at traceone.com.