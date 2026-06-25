Race Communications Honored by City of Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Race Communications, a leading 100% fiber-to-the-home provider, was honored by the City of Lancaster for the company’s collaboration and steady support of the community. Since connecting the first Race customers in 2023, Race has grown to serve a majority of the community, providing access to service to more than 42,000 homes and businesses throughout Lancaster.





Through a strong partnership with the City of Lancaster, Race’s investment has helped elevate the community’s digital future. Lancaster became the first city in California to gain access to 100% fiber internet with speeds up to 10 gigabits, opening the door to new opportunities for residents and local businesses across the city.

“Race has been more than a service provider, but a true partner to our community,” said R. Rex Parris, City of Lancaster Mayor. “Their continued investment reflects a strong belief in Lancaster’s future, creating more opportunity, stronger competition, and a better experience for our residents.”

“Everything we do at Race is about connecting people to the tools and experiences they rely on every day, and Lancaster is a great example of our work in action,” said Jim Miller, Race Communications Vice President of Government Affairs. “From the start, the city has welcomed us as a partner, allowing us to invest more deeply in the community by creating jobs, supporting local growth, and expanding access to fast, reliable internet.”

Through this partnership, Race has elevated Lancaster beyond connectivity by hosting annual backpack giveaways, Thanksgiving turkey distributions, community sponsorships and the public Wi-Fi initiative, PoppyFi. As Race continues expanding its network and its community presence, its relationship with the City of Lancaster remains rooted in a strong foundation of trust.

Connected and powered by a California-based team, Race now delivers reliable 100% fiber internet to more than 50 California markets. Across California, Race has invested more than $650 million and has an additional investment of more than $200 million underway for 2026 to build out the company’s all-fiber network and accelerate local connectivity and economic growth.

Residents interested in learning more about Race’s fiber internet service can visit Race.com .

About Race Communications

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology. As California’s leading privately held 100% FTTH provider, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $650 million. For more information, please visit Race.com or call 877.722.3833.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

katie@runswitchpr.com

502.821.6784

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a58359a-c83b-4265-8d0c-66fd30ca595e