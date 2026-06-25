H/Advisors U.S. recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Chambers and Partners as a Leading Communications Firm for Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Advisors U.S. today announced it has been recognized by Chambers and Partners, the world's leading legal rankings and insights intelligence company, for its strategic counsel and communications expertise in Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management. This is the sixth consecutive year that H/Advisors U.S. has earned Chambers and Partners recognition.

“We are thrilled to be awarded once again this prestigious accolade for our firm’s strategic communications counsel at the intersection of reputation, litigation communications and crisis management,” said Carina Davidson, Chief Executive Officer of H/Advisors U.S. “This recognition further underscores our team’s commitment to excellence as we help our clients navigate an increasingly complex landscape shaped by regulatory scrutiny, geopolitical volatility and the accelerating impact of AI on corporate risk.”

The H/Advisors crisis team has advised on some of the most impactful, sensitive and consequential corporate crises spanning government and board-led investigations, cybersecurity incidents, product recalls, labor issues, SEC matters, alleged ethics violations and more. The firm’s litigation practice has worked alongside in-house and external legal counsel through numerous litigation cases, including intellectual property litigation matters, material contract disputes, workplace-related issues, product liability matters, white-collar crime, government investigations and more.

“We are grateful for the sustained trust our clients and outside counsel place in our practice,” said Karina Byrne, Co-Head of Litigation at H/Advisors in the U.S. “This recognition from Chambers & Partners is testament to our team’s unparalleled counsel and experience in aligning communications strategies with our clients’ legal objectives and business goals.”

“The H/Advisors crisis team is known for providing sound judgment and clear guidance that helps our clients successfully navigate high-stakes situations,” said Peter Duda, Head of Crisis at H/Advisors in the U.S. “We are pleased to once again be recognized by Chambers for our continued excellence and acumen.”

About H/Advisors – U.S.

H/Advisors in the U.S. specializes in advising CEOs, board directors and senior executives on effective stakeholder communications and engagement. For over 40 years, the firm has been entrusted by clients across sectors to help build, protect, and enhance their reputation, overcome challenges, and seize new opportunities.

We operate from offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. and are part of H/Advisors, global strategic communications experts dedicated to enhancing reputation and building trust to fulfill ambitions.

Founded in 2001, H/Advisors employ 1,500+ multi-disciplinary experts in 40+ offices across Europe, America, APAC and the Middle East. Driven by deep industry expertise and a problem-solving ethos, core specialty areas include Crisis & Reputation Management, Corporate Communications, Digital, Data & Creative, Investor Relations & Financial Communications, Litigation, M&A & Shareholder Activism, Public Affairs & Policy Advisory, Sustainability & ESG, and Transformation & Change. H/Advisors is part of Havas, one of the world's largest media, creative and entertainment groups.

Contact

Angela Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Director of Marketing

H/Advisors – U.S.

Angela.gonzalez-rodriguez@h-advisors.global

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