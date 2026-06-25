QuantRate Launches Free AI Trading Platform to Help Investors Identify Opportunities Across Stocks, Crypto and Forex

London, United Kingdom, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech company QuantRate today officially announced the launch of its new Free AI Trading Platform, designed to serve both retail and professional investors worldwide. The platform leverages artificial intelligence and quantitative models to help users identify potential trading opportunities and improve decision-making efficiency across stocks (Stocks), cryptocurrencies (Crypto), and forex (Forex) markets.









As global financial markets continue to experience heightened volatility, AI-driven automated trading tools have become a key pillar in the next wave of fintech innovation. According to recent industry data, the global algorithmic trading and AI trading systems market is projected to exceed $54 billion in 2026, with expectations of maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14% in the coming decade, reflecting strong demand for intelligent trading solutions.

AI-Driven Trading Is Transforming Global Investment Behavior

QuantRate stated that its platform is built on multi-layer machine learning models, real-time market data analytics, and cross-asset risk assessment systems, enabling millisecond-level scanning of global financial markets.

Unlike traditional trading software, the QuantRate AI trading system focuses on the following capabilities:

Multi-market real-time analysis (stocks / crypto / forex)

AI-powered trading signal generation (AI trading signals)

High-frequency opportunity detection

Dynamic AI risk-adjusted trading models

Algorithmic strategy recommendations

According to 2026 market data, more than 42% of active traders are already using some form of AI-assisted trading tools to reduce emotional decision-making and improve execution efficiency. This trend is particularly strong in the cryptocurrency market, which operates 24/7 and requires continuous automated monitoring.

Free AI Trading Platform Lowers Investment Barriers

The newly launched free AI trading platform for stocks, crypto, and forex adopts a tiered access model:

Core AI market scanning tools available for free

Advanced quantitative signal system available via trial access

Professional version supporting strategy backtesting and API integration

The company emphasized that the platform is not designed to replace traders, but to serve as an “enhanced decision intelligence system,” enabling users to better understand market structure and identify trading windows.

A QuantRate technology executive commented:

“We are building an AI-powered investment ecosystem that gives everyday investors access to institutional-grade analytics. As markets become increasingly complex, AI can help reduce information asymmetry.”

Coverage Across Three Core Financial Markets

The QuantRate platform currently supports a unified analytical framework across three major markets:

Stock Market AI Analysis

Real-time integration with NASDAQ and NYSE data

AI-driven sector rotation analysis

Momentum and trend prediction models for individual equities

Crypto Trading Intelligence

Real-time monitoring of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins

Integration of on-chain data and market sentiment analysis

Short-cycle predictive models adapted to high volatility

Forex AI Signals

Volatility forecasting for major currency pairs (EUR/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)

Macroeconomic data-driven modeling

Cross-timezone liquidity analysis system

Industry Trend: AI Trading Enters a High-Growth Phase

The fintech industry is undergoing a structural transformation in 2026:

The AI trading bot market is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2035

More than 30% of institutional portfolios have integrated AI-assisted strategies

Retail demand for low-barrier quantitative trading tools continues to rise

Industry analysts believe that future competition will not center on single trading strategies, but rather on AI model learning capabilities, data processing speed, and cross-market adaptability.

How to Get Started with QuantRate

Create an Account

Users can register quickly using an email address.

Receive New User Rewards

Eligible users may receive free trading credits.

Select an Investment Strategy

Choose AI-optimized strategies based on individual trading goals and risk preferences.

View Market Analytics

Through the platform dashboard, users can access real-time insights including:

Portfolio performance

Strategy execution status

Driving the Democratization of AI Investing

QuantRate emphasized its long-term vision of advancing the “Democratization of AI Investing.”

By providing free access to core AI trading capabilities, QuantRate aims to enable more individual investors to access analytical tools previously reserved for hedge funds and institutional players, thereby narrowing the gap in information and technology.

About QuantRate

QuantRate is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence quantitative trading and financial data analytics. The company is committed to building a unified AI trading ecosystem across stocks, cryptocurrencies, and forex markets. Through machine learning models, real-time data analysis, and automated strategy engines, QuantRate provides intelligent trading support tools for global investors.

Media Contact

QuantRate Press Office

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.