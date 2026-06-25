The Best Canada Day Celebration Ends with Everyone Home Safely

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians gather with family and friends to celebrate Canada Day, one of the busiest times of the summer on Canadian roads and waterways, MADD Canada is reminding everyone to never drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. These senseless tragedies are entirely preventable. While Canada Day is a time for pride, celebration, and connection, impaired driving can turn joyful moments into lifelong heartbreak.

"Canada Day is a celebration of who we are as Canadians — people who care about one another and look out for our communities," said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. "Choosing not to drive impaired is one of the simplest and most important ways we can demonstrate that care. Every decision to plan a sober ride home helps prevent tragedies and protect families from the devastating consequences of impaired driving."

To help ensure everyone gets home safely this Canada Day and all year long, we all have a role to play:

Never drive a car, boat, an ATV or any other motorized vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.





Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

As Canadians come together to watch FIFA World Cup matches and prepare for summer road trips, evenings on the water, and outdoor adventures, MADD Canada is continuing its efforts to raise awareness and encourage the public to take action. Through Campaign 911, Canadians are reminded to report suspected impaired drivers to police, and to always drive and operate boats sober. For more information about MADD Canada’s Campaign 911, click here.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims and survivors, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca