QuantRate Launches Free AI Crypto Trading Bot as Bitcoin Consolidates Near $60,000

London, United Kingdom, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantRate , a quantitative trading technology company specializing in AI-driven financial systems, today announced the launch of a free AI crypto trading bot designed for institutional-grade automated trading. The release coincides with Bitcoin (BTC) trading near the $60,000 psychological level, as the digital asset undergoes a mid-year consolidation following a 2026 peak near $80,000. The platform aims to bring algorithmic execution, adaptive machine learning, and integrated risk management to a broader range of cryptocurrency traders.





Bitcoin Market Consolidates Near $60,000 Support Zone

Bitcoin is currently trading between approximately $63,000 and $65,000, entering a range-bound phase after a mid-year pullback from earlier highs. The consolidation reflects macroeconomic uncertainty, intermittent spot ETF outflows, and institutional portfolio repositioning.

Key market indicators:

Bitcoin price stabilizing near the $60,000 support level

Spot Bitcoin ETF flows showing intermittent net outflows

Persistent uncertainty around interest rate policy expectations

Elevated implied volatility across major crypto derivatives markets

Continued accumulation among long-term Bitcoin holders

Market analysts indicate Bitcoin is undergoing a structural digestion phase following its prior bullish cycle, with traders focused on liquidity cycles, ETF inflows, and macro-driven risk sentiment.

QuantRate Introduces Free AI Crypto Trading Bot

QuantRate's AI-powered trading bot is designed to extend institutional algorithmic trading capabilities to retail participants, offering automated execution tools previously limited to hedge funds and proprietary trading desks.

The platform is built around three core capabilities:

1. Institutional-Grade Strategy Automation

The system executes trading strategies with millisecond-level response times, reducing execution delays and emotion-driven decision-making in volatile market conditions.

2. AI-Driven Market Adaptation

Adaptive machine learning models allow the bot to adjust dynamically to changing volatility regimes, liquidity shifts, and trend reversals in real time.

3. Integrated Risk Management

Multi-layered risk controls include dynamic stop-loss mechanisms, volatility-adjusted position sizing, and automated portfolio rebalancing.

"The next phase of crypto trading is defined by intelligent automation," a QuantRate spokesperson said. "Our mission is to democratize access to institutional-level quantitative tools and empower traders to operate with greater precision and discipline in rapidly changing market conditions."

AI Trading Adoption Accelerating Across Digital Asset Markets

The launch of QuantRate's platform comes as artificial intelligence adoption in cryptocurrency trading infrastructure continues to grow. Industry trends include:

Expanded deployment of AI-based trading systems across retail and institutional segments

Rising demand for automated, risk-adjusted portfolio management tools

Growth of multi-asset algorithmic strategies spanning BTC, ETH, and stablecoin pairs

Increased reliance on real-time data analytics and predictive modeling in trade execution

AI-driven trading systems are increasingly viewed as foundational infrastructure in modern digital asset markets, complementing ETF-driven capital inflows and derivatives market growth.

Bitcoin 2026 Outlook: Range-Bound Market Structure

After a strong start to 2026, Bitcoin has entered a consolidation phase reflecting profit-taking, institutional rebalancing, reduced directional momentum, and heightened sensitivity to liquidity and interest rate expectations.

Analysts note that the $60,000 region is emerging as a structurally significant support zone that could serve as the foundation for the next major directional cycle, contingent on a recovery in institutional demand and favorable macro conditions.

About QuantRate

QuantRate is a quantitative trading technology company focused on AI-powered digital asset strategies, automated trading systems, and institutional-grade risk management solutions. The company aims to deliver advanced algorithmic infrastructure that enhances efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in global cryptocurrency markets.

Media Contact

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer of securities, or a recommendation of any financial product. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Readers should conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.