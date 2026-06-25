ACDIS and HCPro Introduce Specialized Pediatric CDI Training Resources to Meet Growing Demand

Chicago, IL, June 16, 2026, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS) and HCPro today announced the launch of two new pediatric-focused training resources: PROPELPediatrics, a comprehensive ongoing education program, and the Pediatric CDI Online Boot Camp, a self-paced training course.

The U.S. pediatric hospital market is growing at 5.6% annually through 2030,* yet children's hospital profitability hit a five-year low in 2024, and industry-wide denial rates have climbed to 41% of providers reporting more than one in ten claims denied.** For pediatric programs navigating NICU admissions, congenital conditions, and pediatric-specific diagnoses, insufficient or inaccurate clinical documentation carries a significant and measurable financial cost.

The Pediatric CDI Training Gap

As CDI programs expand and take on increasingly complex cases, the education resources available to both CDI and coding teams are traditionally focused on adult cases. Yet pediatric diagnoses present with distinct clinical indicators, diagnostic criteria, and documentation requirements that differ substantially from adult cases.

“As pediatric programs expand and take on increasingly complex cases, CDI and coding teams need education that reflects that complexity," said Rebecca Hendren, Director of CDI and Revenue Integrity at HCPro. "PROPELPediatrics and the Pediatric CDI Online Boot Camp are designed to meet that need, providing specialized, practical training that helps teams capture the true clinical picture to improve accuracy and deliver better outcomes for pediatric patients."

The Pediatric CDI Online Boot Camp is a self-paced, on-demand course covering pediatric pathophysiology, documentation best practices, and compliant query techniques. It is ideal for CDI specialists new to pediatrics or looking to formalize their knowledge.

PROPELPediatrics is a comprehensive ongoing education program that replaces ad hoc internal training with a structured, measurable curriculum delivered throughout the year. It includes:

Six live virtual pediatric-focused education sessions

Monthly regulatory updates with webinars

Full access to the Pediatric CDI Online Boot Camp

Exclusive access to our experts for compliance questions and guidance

Pediatric learning assessments

Performance reporting for team development visibility

Optional custom education sessions

The program targets the highest-risk conditions unique to pediatrics, including NICU cases, congenital cardiac anomalies, and pediatric-specific denial patterns.

Both resources serve CDI specialists, physician advisors, inpatient and outpatient coders, and revenue integrity professionals. Group enrollment and enterprise licensing are available.

Availability

The Pediatric CDI Online Boot Camp is available now at hcmarketplace.com. PROPELPediatrics is available now at web.hcpro.com/propel-pediatrics. Organizations interested in group pricing, custom options, or a product demonstration may contact HCPro directly.

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About ACDIS

The Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists is a community of 7,000 members, with more than 40 local chapters, in which CDI professionals share the latest tested tips, tools, and strategies to implement successful CDI programs and achieve professional growth. Its mission is to serve as the premier healthcare community for clinical documentation integrity specialists, providing a medium for education, professional growth, program recognition, and networking

About HCPro

For more than 40 years, HCPro has delivered trusted healthcare regulatory guidance through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, and consulting services. HCPro helps healthcare organizations achieve compliance, improve performance, and strengthen operational and financial outcomes. HCPro is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). Learn more at hcpro.com.

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