Stacker Launches GEO Reporting, Giving Brands Real-Time Visibility Into How Their Stories Perform in AI Search

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacker , the first content distribution platform built for earned reach, today announced the launch of GEO Reporting, a new feature embedded directly in the Stacker portal that tracks how distributed stories perform across AI search platforms.

GEO Reporting gives brands a story-by-story view of how their content appears in AI-generated responses across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Gemini, and Claude. Each story is tracked across 30 prompts over four weeks post-syndication, surfacing response presence, citation rates, and how Stacker's network of 3,500+ vetted publishers amplifies a brand's visibility beyond its own domain.





The launch also includes the GEO Analytics dashboard, an aggregate view of AI visibility trends across a brand's distribution history, and Competitive GEO Reporting, which tracks share of voice and citation share against competitors across the same prompts and platforms.

"Brands have been asking how to measure the actual impact of earned distribution on their visibility in AI search," said Noah Greenberg, CEO of Stacker. "GEO Reporting gives them that answer, story by story. Every piece of content distributed through Stacker now comes with a clear picture of how it's building authority in the places audiences are increasingly turning to for information."

GEO Reporting is the latest addition to Stacker Connect , Stacker's content distribution platform, which combines editorial expertise, scalable distribution technology, and performance analytics to help brands build lasting authority through earned media.

About Stacker

Stacker is the first content distribution platform built for earned reach. Stacker transforms brand-funded and original editorial content into stories optimized and syndicated natively across a vetted network of 3,000+ trusted news publishers. In an AI-driven search landscape, brands build lasting authority by showing up consistently in environments where credibility already exists. Publishers gain free access to timely, engaging stories that inform and retain their readers. Earn visibility. Build authority. Learn more at stacker.com.

Media Contact

Doriane Mouret

Stacker

marketing@stacker.com

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