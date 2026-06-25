JMU experts available to discuss VA250, America’s 250th anniversary

HARRISONBURG, Va., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As communities across Virginia and the nation prepare for America’s Semiquincentennial, James Madison University – named for the “Father of the Constitution” – has faculty experts uniquely positioned to offer historical clarity, civic context and forward‑looking insight as the nation prepares for this milestone. With Virginia playing a leadership role through VA250, JMU’s experts can help connect state‑level initiatives to the broader national story.

JMU experts can offer insights into the following areas:

Kara Dillard: As the executive director of the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement, Dillard leads civic initiatives tied to the Semiquincentennial, including JMU’s campus wide deliberation programs and long-range civic engagement planning. She can discuss national and state civic engagement strategy, public deliberation, and community dialogue.



Robert Brown: A scholar of American religion, Brown can discuss how faith shaped the cause of the Revolution, the significance of the shift towards concepts of religious freedom and precursors to the First Amendment, and what impacts the Founders’ religious beliefs had on the shaping of a new nation.

Rebecca Brannon: A professor in the Department of History, Brannon teaches courses in early American history and the American Revolution. She can discuss how America’s 250th birthday offers a chance to reflect on the nation’s founding ideals.

Marty Cohen: Cohen is a professor of political science and can discuss how America’s 250th presents an opportunity for leaders to emphasize unity and positive national themes, potentially easing partisan tensions while also carrying political implications ahead of the midterm elections.



To schedule an interview with any of these experts, please contact Chad Saylor, saylorcx@jmu.edu or Eric Gorton, gortonej@jmu.edu.