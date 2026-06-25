WCC Mobile Classroom delivers learning and workforce training throughout community





ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WCC has added a new grant-funded Mobile Classroom to provide flexible, accessible learning experiences throughout Washtenaw County and the Southeast Michigan region.

Designed to meet students where they are – in neighborhoods, schools, community centers, workplaces and partner locations – the 48-foot-long unit is designed to deliver a full classroom experience.

The approximately 1,000 square feet of space is built for instruction, demonstrations, presentations and community engagements. It can seat up to 20 students in a traditional classroom or lecture-style setting or be reconfigured to host a variety of events and interactive showcases. The temperature-controlled unit also features state-of-the-art equipment and wireless internet.

“The Mobile Classroom brings WCC directly into the communities we serve, creating new opportunities for people to explore education, workforce training and career pathways close to home,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca. “By meeting students where they are, we’re expanding access, removing barriers and strengthening our connection to communities throughout Washtenaw County.”

Two grant sources funded the project:

M-STAR (Michigan Semiconductor Talent and Technology for Automotive Research)

Detroit Drives Degrees Community College Collaborative (D3C3)

The WCC Mobile Classroom is currently booked for 14 events through September, including community festivals and gatherings where people can find out more about WCC and its offerings, apply for enrollment, or participate in lectures and hands-on learning opportunities.

For additional information about the WCC Mobile Classroom, visit WCC’s webpage and view images from an open house on a Flickr gallery.

WCC MOBILE CLASSROOM

Washtenaw Community College’s new grant-funded Mobile Classroom provides a flexible learning space designed to meet students where they are in the community. Learn more WCC’s Mobile Classroom.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been opening doors to success for students and the community for 60 years, providing education and training in a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a10291d2-6e3a-472f-aabf-030205fd42d0