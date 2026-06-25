Lysander Funds Limited Announces Change in Risk Ratings for Lysander-Triasima Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today a change in risk rating for Lysander-Triasima Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund.

In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Lysander has changed the investment risk rating of Lysander-Triasima Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund from “Medium-to-High” to “High”.

No changes have been made to the investment objective of this fund.

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the funds noted above. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Richard Usher-Jones

President

Lysander Funds Limited

Tel. No. 416-640-4275

Fax No. 416-855-6515

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.