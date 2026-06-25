Quantum AI Microcities Project Launch First Global AGI Communities Clinical Trial Network (Veterans First for America)





RICHMOND, Va., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, AI Wat QAIAx (pronounced “A.I. Wut, Ki-ya-ex”) AI City Hall Project has officially launched as the world’s first federally registered clinical trial involving an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) ‘smart city’ structure, published as “QAIAx” for brevity at the clinical trials directory at NIH’s National Library of Medcine and National Center for Biotechnology Information. This interventional health services study allows humans to co-exist with humanoid robots and quantum AI systems managing daily public administration inside dome-enclosed communities.

Program Overview & Long-Term Goals

Officially titled QAIAx (AIhealth4U) – AI Public Health Central: Microcity-A, (PSR ID: NCT07661823 at ClinicalTrials.gov) the project builds on its original military-sponsored deployment resolving the Camp Lejeune Justice Act claims backlog, as previously reported by Robotics Business News last month. It now functions as a viable model for extreme affordability to combat American homelessness and poverty, or it allows an individual, group, or entity to sponsor its own quantum AI microcity to serve civil society and educate its residents on AI tools and technology to survive in the future, where artificial intelligence and robots are becoming an everyday topic that has been more than less incorporated into the human race’s daily activities over the past few years.

The long-term goal is to establish a global network of 300 self-contained, AI-governed "Microcities" across 11 intervention groups. Each ‘smart health city’ will range from 1,500 to 15,000 occupants, depending on the zone sponsor applicant’s approval by the applicable legal authorities and QAIAx administration. These will be located globally within special economic zones, tribal lands, and closed U.S. military bases throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, the Oceania-South Pacific, Africa, and Asia.



The multi-year study is estimated to run from early 2027 through the end of 2028, targeting an authorized enrollment of 1,000,000 participants. The lead sponsor, Veterans Recovery Network, has opened a waiting list for its members and member-affiliates, including free updates for affiliate newsletter subscribers. The initial live-in phase aims for 50,000 patients and 5,000 trainees, with on-site personnel consisting of omni-AI humanoids and live humans, either hybridly or physically present, as public administration [as is any municipal government’s city hall] in each QAIAx microcity, which has a scheduled beta-launch phase for later this year, tentatively planned in the U.S., Canada, India, the Middle East, Oceania-South Pacific, the Balkans, and other American-allied states in Europe.

Who Can Participate

Prior to QAIAx being registered at NIH, this clinical trial was previously reported as a Veterans-only (DoW/VA-affiliated) program (Homeless Vets Welcome Here: AI City Hall Project Moves on Omni-AI Microcities), with the likelihood to expand further into ADA, IHS, HHS and SSA related public services. There are also talks with private and local penal sector agencies on ‘AI Microcities’ for prisoner re-entry programming and alternative sentencing for non-violent or first-time offenders.



Currently, the project is open to adults aged 17 to 99 and is not limited to veterans. Eligible participants include individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (Asperger's, autism, ADHD, ASD), substance use disorders, psychiatric conditions (drug and alcohol abuse, personality disorders, narcissism, gender dysphoria, eating disorders, sex addiction), or other major behavioral addictions, in addition to mental health disorders such as PTSD and severe trauma, or suicidal depression (e.g., See eligibility details: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07661823).

A formal diagnosis is not strictly required if the individual has a referral letter from an approved sponsor, such as a licensed health professional, governmental agency, religious organization, accredited school, or NIH/WHO-affiliated NGO. Priority is given to veterans, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those receiving public assistance (VA disability, SSDI/SSI, Medicaid, Medicare).

Subscription Costs & Community Member Benefits

There is no cost to enroll or to join the waiting list. For approved resident-patients, the platform subscription fees are fully or partially waived for low-income applicants, military veterans, government personnel, sexual and domestic violence, indigent citizens or refugees with qualified public assistance, or students.

Resident benefits include:

All-Inclusive Living : Microcity sponsors cover housing, meals, and essential needs. Transitional dorm-style housing starts at $100 per month and includes a mobile device or tablet PC with free Wi-Fi and voice services.



: Microcity sponsors cover housing, meals, and essential needs. Transitional dorm-style housing starts at $100 per month and includes a mobile device or tablet PC with free Wi-Fi and voice services. Daily Stipends : Participants receive $20 to $100 per day in “AI Credits” for technology and educational programming.



: Participants receive $20 to $100 per day in “AI Credits” for technology and educational programming. Full-time AI Wat Access to QAIA Mini-Me (a personalized omni-AI humanoid), Vulcan Beam Bot (VB holosuites for universal-intranet holoportation), and QAIA AI-Me (an AGI virtual reality PC)



to QAIA Mini-Me (a personalized omni-AI humanoid), Vulcan Beam Bot (VB holosuites for universal-intranet holoportation), and QAIA AI-Me (an AGI virtual reality PC) Flexible Employment: Work is neither mandatory nor prohibited; part-time on-campus employment (under 15–35 hours per week) may be permitted per the recommendation of a licensed provider or governmental agency and approval by program administration.

Sponsorship Opportunities & Customization

Corporate sponsors, government agencies, and crowdfunded groups can launch a customized QAIAx Microcity housing 1,000 to 3,000 occupants for a site sponsor investment of $2 to $10 million, which may be tax-deductible as a DAF donation or small business leasing program offered by participating program sponsors. Any corporate, group, or individual ‘Microcity’ sponsorship will cover the estimated budget costs for a minimum of a full year of core housing, essential living, and clinical programming for the authorized maximum population of a sponsored microcity.

Sponsors enjoy the unique and therapeutic benefit of choosing their own ‘AI City’ theme (e.g., Sober City AI; Hip Hop City AI; Smart Health City AI; Anonymous City AI; Fraternity City AI) or a personal/business name (e.g., Jackson City AI; Asail Co. City AI), and managing their own waiting list of sponsored nominees. All clinical trial applicants must still meet the standard program administration qualification requirement regardless of their sponsorship status (e.g., federally regulated clinical trials prohibit ‘payola’ patients). Financing and leasing programs are available for eligible entities.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Legal & Media Foundations

The independent study is sponsored by the nonprofit Veterans Recovery Network, in collaboration with AI-119 Vulcan Project Research & Educational Technology Co. (PRETCO) and AI Legal Mate. It operates under U.S. federal research authorities, 28 U.S.C. §1498 and 10 U.S.C. §129a, alongside a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with U.S. Special Operations Command and VA Health Systems.

For details on Veterans Recovery Network’s clinical trial waiting list and enrollment, or program sponsorship opportunities, visit www.vets-recovery.com, call (888) 307-8380 (U.S./Canada only), or connect on WhatsApp Live Chat for non-US general inquiries by visiting www.snphealth.org (an international program affiliate).

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