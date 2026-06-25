Quaint Oak Bank Supports Launch of Immigration Law Practice Through SBA 7(a) Financing

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bank believes that when experienced professionals are ready to take the next step and build something of their own, the right financial partner can help turn that vision into reality. That commitment is reflected in the Bank’s recent work supporting Michelle Garcia, founder of GB Law Legal PLLC, as she launched her own immigration law practice by providing her with SBA financing.

Borrower : Michelle Garcia

: Michelle Garcia Business : GB Law Legal PLLC

: GB Law Legal PLLC Lender : Quaint Oak Bank (Southampton, PA)

: Quaint Oak Bank (Southampton, PA) Financing : SBA 7(a) loan

: SBA 7(a) loan Purpose: Startup financing to establish a new immigration law practice



Turning Experience into Opportunity

Michelle Garcia entered the process with a clear vision: to leverage her professional experience as an immigration attorney to establish and grow her own practice. With strong industry knowledge and a defined business direction, she was ready to transition from working within the field to leading her own firm.

Structuring the Right Financing Solution

For entrepreneurs launching a new business, securing the right financing can be one of the most important steps. In Michelle’s case, an SBA 7(a) loan provided the flexibility needed to support a startup venture.

The SBA 7(a) program is designed to meet the needs of new business owners, offering accessible capital and flexible terms that help entrepreneurs move forward with confidence as they establish their operations.

“Michelle came to us with the experience and determination needed to build a successful practice,” said Luis Guzman, Commercial Relationship Manager with Quaint Oak Bank. “SBA 7(a) financing is an excellent fit for entrepreneurs in this stage, giving them the structure and support needed to get their businesses off the ground.”

Guidance That Makes a Difference

As with many startup ventures, the process of securing business financing can feel complex. One of the most important roles Quaint Oak Bank played in Michelle’s journey was providing guidance throughout each step.

Business lending involves additional layers, and navigating those requirements requires both expertise and collaboration. Michelle’s willingness to engage in the process and learn what was needed helped keep the project moving forward.

“Guidance is a large part of what we provide,” said Luis. “Michelle was very receptive throughout the process, and by working closely together, we were able to successfully navigate each step and help position her business for success.”

A Strong Foundation for Long-Term Success

With financing in place, Michelle Garcia is now positioned to grow her practice and serve her clients with the benefit of her expertise she has developed throughout her career.

“Helping experienced professionals transition into business ownership is one of the most meaningful parts of what we do,” said Jake Doneker, VP of Commercial Lending at Quaint Oak Bank. “With the right financing structure and support, entrepreneurs can focus on building their businesses and making an impact in their communities from day one.”

For Quaint Oak Bank, providing the SBA 7(a) financing to Michelle reflects a broader mission: helping entrepreneurs take the next step in their careers and build businesses that serve their communities.

Continuing to Support Small Business Success

As an SBA Preferred Lender, Quaint Oak Bank remains committed to supporting small business owners nationwide with financing solutions designed to help them achieve their goals.

About Quaint Oak Bank

Quaint Oak Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), a financial services company. Providing exceptional customer service since 1926, Quaint Oak Bank has adapted and grown to match the ever-changing demands of the market. Dedicated to delivering forward-thinking banking technology to its customers, Quaint Oak Bank offers financial solutions that fuel the growth of business. Learn more at www.quaintoak.com | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender | All Loans Subject to Approval.

Contact

Antonella Weidman

Corporate Communications & Shareholder Services Manager

Quaint Oak Bank

215.364.4059