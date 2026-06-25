Shoals Technologies Group Secures ITC Victory Upholding American Intellectual Property

PORTLAND, Tenn., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical infrastructure solutions for the energy transition market, announced a decisive victory in its patent infringement action against Voltage, LLC (“Voltage”) after the U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed the Administrative Law Judge’s (ALJ) ruling. The decision delivers a final determination that Voltage violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing infringing LYNX trunk bus products into the United States.

The ruling confirms that Shoals’ patented technology was improperly used and provides important validation of the company’s long-standing investment in innovation, engineering, and U.S.-based manufacturing. The decision reinforces the intent of Section 337 of the Tariff Act: to protect American intellectual property and ensure competition is governed by clear, enforced rules, particularly important in critical energy infrastructure.

“We’re proud to defend American intellectual property and the innovators who design, invent, and manufacture in the U.S.,” said Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals. “Protecting intellectual property is essential to securing America’s energy future, and we appreciate the ITC’s decision in reinforcing that. Shoals will continue to champion U.S. innovation and manufacturing by investing at home, protecting its intellectual property, and helping build a resilient American energy supply chain.”

Shoals designs and manufactures its products in Tennessee and has made sustained investments in domestic innovation, advanced manufacturing, and workforce development, most recently proven by the announcement of the grand opening of their Mega facility in Portland, TN. Its patented technologies reflect decades of engineering expertise and continued commitment to American manufacturing leadership.

Shoals emphasized that the outcome supports a level playing field across the industry, particularly as demand for solar and energy infrastructure continues to grow. Enforcing IP rights is essential to maintaining the incentives that drive innovation, quality, and safety, especially as foreign, low-cost manufacturers, seek to compete in the U.S. market.

“Protecting American innovation is critical, not just for Shoals, but for the long-term competitiveness of U.S. energy infrastructure,” said Moss. “This ruling sends a clear message that intellectual property rights will be upheld, and that companies operating in this market must do so fairly.”

As part of the final determination, the ITC issued a limited exclusion order that will restrict Voltage's ability to import the infringing product. This case now moves to the 60-day presidential review period. In order to sell their infringing product within the U.S. during that period, Voltage must put up a bond equal to 100% of the "entered value of the articles subject to the order."

Shoals remains focused on delivering reliable, high-performance solutions to their customers while continuing to invest in domestic manufacturing and future product development.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission critical applications across utility scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

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