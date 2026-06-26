manadia Launches Globally as AI Sector Pivots to Predictive Intelligence Networks





HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence transitions from basic content generation to autonomous decision-making, global AI ecosystem manadia officially launched today, positioning predictive intelligence as the critical infrastructure for the next generation of the Value Internet. Industry experts note that while past technological shifts prioritized data and computing power, the current phase of large-scale AI adoption has turned precise predictive capability into the ultimate driver for resource allocation across financial markets, supply chains, and enterprise operations. By introducing a dedicated verification framework, manadia aims to standardize how these predictive insights are valued and distributed, anchoring a new frontier where market dominance shifts from raw model scale to accurate predictive output.

From Information Economy to Prediction Economy: A Trillion-Dollar New Market is Emerging

For a long time, prediction has been treated merely as a tool.

Enterprises use prediction to formulate strategies, investors use it to assess markets, and platforms use it to optimize operations. However, the value generated by prediction has rarely been systematically captured, and even less often formed into an independent economic system. Predictors contribute cognition, models contribute computation, and users contribute behavioral data — yet most of this value ultimately remains at the platform level.

With the continuous advancement of AI technologies, this situation is changing.

Large models, AI Agents, and intelligent collaborative networks are enabling prediction to become scalable and continuously optimizable for the first time. Prediction is no longer just an output, but a continuous value-creation process. Every data input, every model training iteration, and every agent collaboration continuously enhances predictive capability and generates new value accumulation.

Over the next decade, competition may no longer be about who owns more information, but who owns stronger predictive capability. Prediction is evolving from a tool into an asset. The prediction economy is transitioning from concept to reality, and the new value networks built around predictive capability will become critical infrastructure in the AI era.

manadia: The World’s First Trusted AI Prediction Ecosystem Enters the Global Stage

It is precisely against this industry backdrop that manadia is building a new AI value network. Positioned as the world’s first trusted AI prediction ecosystem, manadia is constructed on an AI-native compute collaboration network. By connecting AI Agents, prediction markets, and yield networks, it enables predictive capability to truly become a core asset that continuously generates value, accumulates value, and circulates value.

Unlike traditional prediction platforms, manadia does not merely provide prediction outputs. Instead, it builds a comprehensive ecosystem centered on predictive capability itself. Every model invocation, every AI Agent collaboration, every predictive action, and every value interaction can generate verifiable, traceable, and settlement-ready value contributions, which are continuously accumulated into the network through ecosystem mechanisms.

Within manadia’s framework, AI Agents are responsible for generating intelligence and predictive capability, prediction markets are responsible for discovering and validating value, global payment systems are responsible for enabling value circulation, and yield networks are responsible for completing value distribution. These four core modules are deeply interconnected and mutually reinforcing, forming a continuously operating value loop centered on predictive capability.

As more users, developers, and AI Agents join the network, a true prediction economy ecosystem is gradually taking shape.

Top-Tier Capital and Ecosystem Resources Are Betting on the Prediction Economy

Beyond narrative, the market is focused on execution.

manadia has completed a $7 million funding round, with participation from OKX Ventures, Polygon ecosystem, Pillar VC, One Way Ventures, Quasar Holding, and other leading institutions.

In today’s market environment, investment in AI and Web3 is becoming increasingly disciplined. Projects backed simultaneously by top-tier funds, leading ecosystems, and experienced industry investors are rare. The capital support behind manadia reflects not only confidence in the project itself, but also strong conviction in the long-term potential of the AI prediction sector.

At the ecosystem level, manadia receives support from OK Ventures, the Polygon ecosystem, and AUR Labs. As AI Agents, prediction markets, and on-chain value networks continue to converge, more industries are recognizing the strategic importance of predictive capability in the future digital economy. manadia is building precisely the kind of value network that operates continuously around prediction.

In essence, manadia is not merely building a product — it is attempting to define a new economic system for the AI era.

UMXM Completes Global Liquidity Deployment, Ecosystem Fully Opens

For any ecosystem, liquidity infrastructure is essential to value formation.

As the core token of the manadia ecosystem, UMXM plays a key role in value circulation, network incentives, prediction market interaction, and yield distribution. As AI Agent networks, prediction markets, global payment systems, and yield layers gradually open, UMXM will become a critical value carrier of the entire ecosystem.

UMXM is already listed on Bitget, Kraken, MEXC and KuCoin, providing global liquidity access for users participating in ecosystem growth. This marks not only a key infrastructure milestone, but also manadia’s readiness for global expansion.

As ecosystem scale grows, prediction demand increases, and AI Agents expand in number, the network value carried by UMXM will continue to strengthen. In a prediction-driven ecosystem, value circulation and ecosystem growth form a continuously reinforcing feedback loop.

Global Launch: A New Cycle of the Prediction Economy is About to Begin

After extensive development and ecosystem construction, manadia is approaching a major milestone.

In June, the manadia ecosystem will officially open to the global market. Core modules including the AI Agent network, prediction markets, global payment systems, and yield networks will gradually go live, marking the official launch of a global ecosystem built around trusted AI predictive capability.

For the AI industry, this represents more than the launch of a project — it signals the first time predictive capability enters the global market in an ecosystemized, networked, and value-driven form. As more users, developers, institutions, and AI Agents join the network, a new prediction economy era is accelerating.

In the past, information defined the internet. Later, assets defined blockchain. In the future, predictive capability may define the value network of the AI era.

When prediction becomes an asset and begins to create value, a new cycle of the AI Value Internet begins. manadia goes global — a new world built on trusted predictive intelligence is about to emerge.

Website: https://www.mana.app/

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Email: contact@mana.app

Contact Details:

Manadia Team

contact@mana.app

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