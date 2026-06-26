AI Prediction Ecosystem 'manadia' Launches Globally to Bridge AI Value Gap



HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence rapidly transitions from a technological revolution into an industrial staple, the global AI prediction ecosystem "manadia" officially launched today, aiming to establish a framework for recording and distributing AI-generated value. While modern AI systems excel at content generation and task execution, the industry increasingly faces a critical bottleneck: the lack of a reliable infrastructure to verify and capture the economic value of AI-driven decisions and insights. By introducing a dedicated "Value Internet" for predictive intelligence, manadia seeks to address this challenge, signaling a broader industry shift where competition expands from raw model capabilities to the infrastructure that carries AI-generated value.

From Predicting the Future to Creating Value: manadia Redefines the Prediction Economy

Prediction has never been a simple problem. Whether in capital markets, corporate operations, or societal systems, all fundamentally rely on judgments about the future. Stronger predictive ability leads to higher resource allocation efficiency; more accurate predictions lead to stronger value creation.

In traditional systems, predictive power is concentrated in a small number of institutions and professional groups. In the AI era, however, large models, AI Agents, and intelligent collaborative networks are making predictive capabilities scalable and continuously optimizable for the first time.

It is in this context that manadia was born. As the world’s first trusted AI prediction ecosystem, manadia is built on an AI-native computing power collaboration network, connecting AI Agents, prediction markets, global payment systems, and yield networks to create a new value system centered around predictive capability.

In manadia’s view, prediction is not only an outcome but also a value-generating behavior. Every model invocation, every agent collaboration, every predictive action, and every ecosystem interaction can form verifiable, traceable, and accumulative value contributions that continuously flow back into the network.

Prediction capability is evolving from a tool into an asset, and the prediction economy is moving from concept to reality.

AI-Native Compute Collaboration Network: Building the Next-Generation Intelligent Economy Infrastructure

With the arrival of the AI Agent era, the future AI landscape will no longer be dominated by a single model. A large number of specialized AI Agents will participate in prediction, analysis, decision-making, and execution, collaboratively completing complex tasks in real time. How to organize these agents, coordinate different models, and enable value sharing has become a core infrastructure challenge for the AI industry.

The AI-native compute collaboration network proposed by manadia is designed precisely for this trend. Through a unified collaborative architecture, different AI Agents can perform prediction, validation, execution, and value distribution within the same network, forming a continuously improving intelligent collaboration system.

As more agents join the network, predictive capability strengthens; as predictive capability improves, ecosystem value expands; and as ecosystem value grows, more participants are attracted into the network.

This reinforcing network effect is driving manadia’s evolution from a prediction product into foundational infrastructure for the AI Value Internet.

Top-Tier Capital and Ecosystem Resources Are Converging Around manadia

For any emerging sector, technology defines the ceiling, while ecosystem determines the speed.

manadia has completed a $7 million funding round, with participation from OKX Ventures, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Pillar VC, One Way Ventures, Quasar Holding, and other prominent institutional investors and industry figures. The project has also been listed on RootData. In addition, it has received ecosystem support from OK Ventures, Polygon ecosystem, and AUR Labs.

These institutions span AI, Web3, infrastructure, and global venture investment. Their participation reflects not only financial validation but also a strong belief in the long-term potential of the AI prediction sector. As AI and blockchain convergence enters a new phase, predictive capability, intelligent coordination networks, and value internet infrastructure are becoming key industry focus areas.

manadia stands at the intersection of this trend.

UMXM Completes Global Liquidity Deployment, Ecosystem Opening in June

As the core token of the manadia ecosystem, UMXM plays a key role in value circulation, network incentives, prediction market interactions, and yield network coordination. UMXM has been listed on Bitget, Kraken, MEXC and KuCoin, completing its global liquidity infrastructure deployment and providing essential support for ecosystem expansion and user growth.

As the AI Agent network, prediction markets, and global yield systems gradually open, UMXM will play an increasingly important role in the overall value cycle of the ecosystem.

The manadia ecosystem will officially open globally in June. At that time, a global value network built around trusted AI predictive capability will be launched.

In the past, the internet connected information. Later, blockchain connected assets. In the future, AI will connect value. As prediction begins to create value and value begins to flow freely, a new era of the AI Value Internet is emerging.

manadia goes global — a new world driven by prediction, powered by intelligent collaboration, and connected by value is about to begin.

Website: https://www.mana.app/

X: https://x.com/paywithmana

Telegram: https://t.me/PayWithMana

Email: contact@mana.app

Contact details:



Manadia Team

contact@mana.app

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