Transcom Leading Voices Connects CX Executives Through Peer Learning

Transcom opens Leading Voices, a platform of real-world advice from leaders working through AI adoption in customer experience.

It pairs peer perspectives and learning tools with Transcom's own proven CX results, from monthly cost savings to higher ROI.

Two flagship editorial series anchor the platform: "AI, but Make it Human" and "Amplifying Women's Leadership."

Las Vegas, NV, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As CX leaders weigh where AI fits, Transcom, a global provider of AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services, has launched Transcom Leading Voices, a platform where executives find research and peer perspectives on AI adoption in customer experience and contact center operations, drawn from people who have already done the work.



“CX leaders are surrounded by AI claims and short on people who will tell them what actually happened,” said Amit Shankardass, Chief Marketing Officer at Transcom, who has more than 20 years of marketing leadership across the customer experience and outsourcing sector. “We built Leading Voices to share real experience from people doing the work, so leaders can learn from what worked and what did not instead of starting from a sales pitch.”





Key Facts: The Results Transcom Drives for their Clients:

132% ROI and 100% client satisfaction from a unified, multi-brand CX program for a white goods leader.

2x bot resolution rate for a consumer electronics and appliances brand using a generative AI chatbot.

85% productivity gain for a specialized optics company through AI-powered interactive voice routing.

Global CX Leader, QKS Group 2025 SPARK Matrix (fourth consecutive year), and Frost & Sullivan 2026 Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for CXM.





Real-world advice from leaders working through AI

For CX leaders evaluating AI, the source of the guidance matters as much as the guidance itself. Leading Voices draws on leaders and operators who have already worked through AI adoption and can describe what survived contact with real customers. A recurring lesson is that agentic AI with human oversight performs better when people stay accountable for the moments that matter and stalls when automation is dropped into systems that were never built to support it. Transcom's 2026 CX Trends report frames this through five AI paradoxes, including the finding that as agents gain autonomy, they need more human oversight and that keeping people in the loop is what prevents both errors and deskilling. The result is guidance that names tradeoffs across customer experience services, particularly which tasks to automate first and how to hold quality steady as volume shifts to automation.

"What is missing is not more AI opinion; it is leaders willing to show their numbers and their misses," Shankardass added.

Two editorial series on the human side of AI

Leading Voices opens with two flagship editorial series that anchor the platform. "AI, but Make it Human" examines how organizations can adopt AI in customer service while keeping the empathy and human judgment that define strong customer experience, through executive interviews and operator experience. "Amplifying Women's Leadership" elevates women across the customer experience industry, including leaders from brands such as Fabletics, Travelzoo, and JustFab, with a focus on mentorship and visibility for those shaping service delivery and transformation.

Tools to measure AI readiness and build the skills behind it



Beyond editorial, the platform turns experience into practice. Interactive assessments and structured training modules help teams measure their AI readiness and close the skill gaps that slow adoption, drawing on Transcom’s customer experience advisory practice and its CX Compass framework. Leaders can measure their own readiness against benchmarks drawn from live programs rather than relying on surveys.



Peer networks and live experiences for CX leaders

Leading Voices also connects leaders to each other. Curated peer networks bring executives together through briefings, roundtables, dinners, and in-person conversations, while solution showcases and innovation days give early access to what is coming next in customer experience. Over the coming months the platform will expand across major industry events with interactive workshops and high-touch in-person formats, giving leaders more ways to learn from peers who are solving the same problems. The aim is simple: fewer leaders learning the same lessons the hard way, and more sharing what already works.

All CX teams are learning AI in real time. Transcom Leading Voices is built to shorten that learning curve with real experience by adding new research and an editorial series for leaders working through AI adoption in customer experience through the rest of 2026.

*Figures from Transcom client case studies (transcom.com); recognitions from QKS Group (2025) and Frost & Sullivan (2026); AI paradoxes from Transcom's 2026 CX Trends report.

FAQ

Q: Does AI actually save money in customer service?

A: Yes, when it targets high-volume, repeatable work. Automating routine contacts such as status checks and routing frees agents for complex, high-stakes cases. In Transcom's delivery this has produced €500,000 in monthly savings with escalations down 25% for a European telecom and a 132% ROI for a global leader in consumer electronics.



Q: Is agentic AI ready for customer service, and why do some deployments fail?

A: Agentic AI is ready for production in bounded, well-governed use cases. Deployments fail less because of the model and more because of the operating architecture around it. Transcom designs human oversight in from the start, so agents handle volume while people stay accountable for judgment, exceptions, and quality.

Q: How should CX leaders approach AI-led customer experience transformation?

A: Treat AI adoption in customer experience as an operating change to execute and measure. Name an owner for each capability, set clear rules for what AI can and cannot do, and make escalation to a person a visible feature. Transcom's CX Compass advisory practice supports this across more than 300 transformation projects.



Q: What is Transcom Leading Voices?

A: Transcom Leading Voices is a platform where customer experience leaders find real-world advice from peers, two editorial series, and learning tools such as readiness assessments and training modules. Available at leadingvoices.transcom.com, it is built to help executives learn from leaders who have already worked through AI adoption in customer experience.

About Transcom

Transcom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world’s most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom’s over 30,000 employees work in 80+ contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and backoffice services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up and operating costs down. For more information, visit www.transcom.com.