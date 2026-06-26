Momcozy Launches Big Summer Deals Event to Help Families Upgrade Hands-Free Parenting Essentials

New York, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy has launched its Big Summer Deals event, bringing families exciting mid-year savings on everyday parenting essentials. During this limited-time campaign, shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off selected items, including wearable breast pumps, baby carriers, nursing essentials, maternity accessories, and other best-selling products designed to support hands-free parenting. The event also offers Mix & Match savings with Buy 3, Get 22% OFF, along with 25% OFF bundle deals on practical daily-use products, making it easier for parents to build a more comfortable, convenient, and flexible baby care routine.

In addition to these discounts, the campaign features special perks such as free gifts with qualifying purchases and interactive rewards. As families continue looking for practical ways to simplify daily routines while managing household budgets, the Big Summer Deals event highlights innovative products that combine convenience, comfort, and functionality for modern parenting.

The Rise of Hands-Free Parenting in Modern Family Life

The growing popularity of wearable breast pumps, baby carriers, and other portable parenting essentials reflects a broader shift in how families approach baby care. Today's parents are increasingly seeking solutions that allow them to stay productive while remaining closely connected to their babies.

As work schedules, household responsibilities, and caregiving demands continue to overlap, hands-free parenting has become more than a convenience—it has become an important part of modern family life. This growing demand has encouraged brands like Momcozy to develop products that provide greater flexibility, mobility, and support for parents navigating busy daily routines.

Momcozy’s Category Growth in the Hands-Free Parenting Era

Momcozy has expanded beyond individual baby products to create a connected ecosystem designed to support parents through feeding, mobility, sleep, safety, and everyday caregiving.

The brand aims to create overlapping solutions for tangible parenting challenges, like mobility, sleep, safety and convenience. This expansion reflects a deeper understanding of the lives and movements of modern families.

Lightweight Mobility Solutions for Everyday Freedom

Mobility is among the strongest demands from today's parents. It can be difficult to carry a baby in crowded places like a mall, airport or city street. In these moments, a lightweight stroller becomes essential.

Its compact design folds easily and stays portable, enabling parents to move around without being weighed down by heavy equipment or complicated setups.

The Momcozy TuckGo is a compact travel stroller that can easily fit in overhead bins, car trunks, and tight spaces when folded. Moms also find it easy to use and push as it is a lightweight stroller. It even features a one-hand fold mechanism that offers convenience. And even though it is compact and lightweight, the TuckGo offers a spacious seat and an adjustable footrest for your baby. They, too, will feel comfortable.

For parents looking for a stroller that grows with their family, Momcozy ChangeGo offers a flexible single-to-double-to-wagon design, with a carrycot and toddler seat included from the start and optional add-ons unlocking up to 23 configurations. Together, TuckGo is made for lightweight travel and quick outings, while ChangeGo gives growing families longer-term flexibility.





Baby Carriers for Close Yet Hands-Free Bonding

Another component of hands-free parenting is the baby carrier, which enables parents to enjoy closeness without sacrificing the use of their hands.

Baby carriers are particularly convenient for home tasks, outdoor strolls and travel when strollers may not fit the bill. Today's ergonomic designs also focus on weight distribution to lessen strain on the back and shoulders.

The baby carrier is a versatile and functional accessory that offers comfort and convenience, making it a valuable addition to the Momcozy hands-free system.

The Momcozy Baby Carrier is designed for parents and babies for better usability and longer wear. It encourages proper posture and positioning, thereby minimizing pressure on the shoulders and lower back. It is perfect for multitasking at home and out, and for keeping the baby close, calm, and emotionally secure at all times.

The Momcozy Baby Carrier is also easy to put on. Though it has advanced features, its design is easy to understand. You can easily see where each strap goes. It does not require a long preparation time or an extra person to help you put it on. It’s as easy as using a backpack.





Sleep Support Through Baby Sound Machines

Sleep is one of the most important and difficult areas of baby development, and one of the most challenging for new parents. To help with this, it is important to choose the baby sound machine category to create a calming and consistent sleep environment.

These devices help mask background noise and provide soothing sounds that support better sleep quality for babies.

A better night's sleep for babies also means more sleep, flexibility and hands-free time for parents.

The Momcozy Baby Sound Machine is specifically developed to provide a healthy sleep environment and prevent sudden noise disturbances from waking babies. It features relaxing sounds, perfect for creating regular sleep habits that help babies and parents fall asleep more easily. This directly supports better household sleep quality and a balanced, hands-free life.

The smart features of this sound machine allows you to control it via a smartphone app. You can change the sound, color, and brightness. You can even set light and sound schedules. This automation can help create bedtime routines that train your baby to sleep and wake up naturally.





Baby Monitors for Safe and Flexible Supervision

Awareness and safety are essential parts of parenting. Using a baby monitor with smart features can help you stay informed about how your baby is even if you’re not in the same room. It has alert features that will notify you if something needs your attention, like when your baby is crying. This ensures a more stable, secure and user-friendly experience, especially for families who value privacy and simplicity.

In the hands-free parenting system, the baby monitor offers reassurance without sacrificing parents' freedom to move around the house.

Unlike some online monitors, the Momcozy Baby Monitor provides reliable real-time monitoring. The 5-Inch Dual-mode Smart Baby Monitor for example, sends you updates when it detects movement. The live feed allows you to check your baby without having to tiptoe into their room. This is particularly beneficial for parents who want a simple and reliable monitoring solution. It allows parents to cook, work or sleep in another room without losing track of the baby, in line with the hands-free parenting approach.

Overall, Momcozy’s growth illustrates a broader shift in parenting practices from traditional baby care to a more comprehensive and flexible system for modern life.





Introducing Momcozy Big Summer Deals

Momcozy’s Big Summer Deal event helps parents save on everyday essentials while making it easier to shop by parenting needs rather than individual products. With discounts across mobility, feeding, sleep, and monitoring categories, families can build practical solutions that support daily life.

Instead of sorting through hundreds of products, parents can explore curated categories like lightweight strollers, baby carriers, sound machines, and baby monitors to find products that work together. By organizing products around everyday parenting needs, the event helps simplify shopping and encourages families to invest in products they'll use throughout early parenthood.





