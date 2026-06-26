Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Founder Bill Oldham Launches New Book: Beyond Better Data: What Actually Changes Health Care?

MCLEAN, Va., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) proudly announces the release of Beyond Better Data: What Actually Changes Health Care? a new book by Founder and Chairman Bill Oldham that brings together decades of experience in innovation, leadership, healthcare transformation, and the practical application of emerging technologies to solve meaningful problems.

At a time when healthcare is generating unprecedented volumes of information, Beyond Better Data challenges readers to look beyond data collection alone and focus on what truly drives meaningful change.

Drawing on real-world experience across healthcare, technology, and organizational transformation, Oldham explores how disciplined thinking, collaboration, leadership, and responsible innovation can turn information into better decisions—and better outcomes.

The book reflects many of the principles that have guided the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation since its founding: intellectual curiosity, scientific rigor, partnership across disciplines, and a relentless commitment to improving lives through better ideas and better information.

"Better data is essential, but data alone doesn't transform healthcare. People do. Leadership does. Collaboration does. The real challenge is turning information into action that meaningfully improves lives." — Bill Oldham

For more than a decade, TLI has worked at the intersection of science, technology, and health care, bringing together experts from government, academia, industry, and the nonprofit sector to address complex healthcare challenges. The organization's guiding philosophy—Better Data. Better Care.—is reflected throughout the themes explored in the book.

"Bill has spent his career asking difficult questions and bringing together diverse perspectives to solve them," said Shawn Murphy, Executive Director of the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation. "Beyond Better Data captures not only his experience but also the philosophy that has shaped TLI's work: innovation should always be purposeful, evidence-informed, and focused on improving patient outcomes."

Rather than presenting technology as an end in itself, the book emphasizes practical implementation, systems thinking, and thoughtful leadership in an era increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystems.

Beyond Better Data: What Actually Changes Health Care launches on June 26, 2026, inviting healthcare leaders, policymakers, innovators, clinicians, researchers, and anyone interested in meaningful transformation to rethink what actually drives progress.

About Bill Oldham

Bill Oldham is Founder and Chairman of the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation and an entrepreneur, strategist, and leader in healthcare innovation. Throughout his career, he has worked across healthcare, technology, public health, and organizational transformation, helping organizations integrate emerging technologies and data-driven approaches to create measurable improvements in outcomes and performance.

About the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to driving innovative thinking and action on global issues relating to health. Working at the nexus of science, technology, and public health, TLI develops collaborative, data-driven approaches that foster transformative change and improve health and well-being for patient communities around the world.

Better Data. Better Care.

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