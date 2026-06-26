Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Andreas Ahlström





Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Andreas Ahlström

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 162935/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-18

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 63700 Unit price: 0.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 63700 Volume weighted average price: 0.36 EUR

____________________________________________

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:

Kimmo Raunio, CFO, Suominen Corporation, tel +358 (0)40 593 6854

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.