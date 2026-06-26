LIXTE Joins Russell Microcap Index

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT), today announced its inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the close of the U.S. equity markets on June 26, 2026, as part of the annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution. The reconstituted indexes will take effect at the opening of trading on Monday, June 29, 2026.

“LIXTE’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index represents an important milestone for the Company and reflects the significant progress we have made over the past year,” said Geordan Pursglove, Chief Executive Officer of LIXTE. “Under our new leadership team and strategic direction, we have successfully transformed the Company and enhanced shareholder value. We believe membership in the Russell Microcap Index will increase our visibility among institutional investors, broaden awareness of our growth strategy, and support our efforts to build a leading platform focused on AI energy infrastructure equipment and services. This recognition comes at a pivotal time as demand for power and infrastructure solutions continues to accelerate alongside the expansion of AI and hyperscale data centers.”

The Russell U.S. Indexes are among the most widely recognized benchmarks for institutional investors and investment managers. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index provides exposure to investment products and funds that benchmark their performance against Russell indexes.

The Russell Microcap Index measures the performance of smaller publicly traded U.S. companies and serves as a widely followed benchmark for active and passive microcap investment strategies. Russell indexes are reconstituted annually to reflect changes in the U.S. equity market and to ensure that growing companies are appropriately represented.

About LIXTE

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that historically focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies and medical technologies. The Company is currently executing a strategic transformation into an AI energy infrastructure equipment and services platform focused on supporting the rapidly growing power and infrastructure requirements of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and hyperscale data center operators. Through this transition, LIXTE aims to capitalize on the accelerating demand for reliable, scalable, and efficient energy infrastructure solutions driven by the global expansion of AI.

For more information about LIXTE, info@lixte.com, contact:



General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533

or

PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations, pwinvestor@pondel.com

Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962