OPPEIN Unveils Game-Changing AI Design Set to Transform the Industry

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (Stock Code: 603833.SS), Asia’s leading home furnishing enterprise, launched a new version of its self-developed AI design tool in 2026. The software suite fully integrates sales, design, and production, with AI-driven technology supporting the entire workflow for whole-house furnishing design. With this release, the company aims to change the game in the market by enhancing design efficiency and precision for customized cabinetry, door, and furniture solutions.

With decades of expertise in the custom home furnishings market, OPPEIN Home has consistently advanced its design software to significantly enhance the customer procurement experience. In 2017, the company launched a project to develop its proprietary design software, CAXA Home, to better meet market demands and integrate advanced technology into sales and production processes.

By connecting directly to the company’s product systems, the AI-driven software captures customer floorplan layouts and design requirements, efficiently generating preliminary furnishing solutions for review. Compared with traditional design processes, the platform can deliver a complete design in as little as 30 minutes, representing an 80% reduction in the time typically required at the initial project stage.

“Customers will not always wait for your plans,” said the overseas sales manager of OPPEIN Home. “We all know first impressions are crucial, and whoever can provide the design and quotation faster wins the game from the very start.”

Beyond floorplan solution generation, the software also handles multiple tasks, including ornament and lighting placement, product replacement, and the auto-generation of 3D renderings and PowerPoint presentations for clients.

OPPEIN operates five manufacturing sites covering over 3 million square meters, with a daily production capacity exceeding 25,000 cabinets. As a result, the company requires a smooth and effective way to convey customer demand to the factory. Through its design platform, the CRM, production, and design systems are seamlessly connected, ensuring that furnishing plans are instantly converted into customer quotations and factory order lists. This system integration may appear minor, but it can greatly enhance the customer experience.

To date, OPPEIN Home has successfully completed over 18,000 commercial projects in more than 100 countries and regions. Large-scale residential and hospitality projects are now delivered more efficiently through its AI-driven design software, signaling a significant shift in the industry. Furthermore, with more than 8,000 showrooms worldwide, the company continues to advance in the development of its international franchise network. Consequently, customers, whether homeowners or contract buyers, will benefit from a streamlined procurement experience.

Finding a trustworthy partner for your project and business development is crucial, and OPPEIN, with its extensive experience, proven collaboration model, strong innovation capability, and resilient supply chain, stands out as a compelling choice. To learn more about the franchise policy and B2B project services, please visit the official website at www.oppeinhome.com .

Contact

Lily, OPPEIN Home

+86 20 3673 0513

sales@oppein.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d5090e2-d62e-4917-b57e-c267258fb8ee