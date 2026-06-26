Issue of Equity

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

26 June 2026
Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 26 June 2026 3,307,028 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 65.7p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 3,307,028 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 30 June 2026.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 353,605,514 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100


GlobeNewswire

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