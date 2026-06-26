QuantRate Launches Next-Generation AI Stock Trading Bot, Advancing Autonomous AI-Driven Quantitative Trading Systems

London, United Kingdom, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantRate today officially announced the launch of its next-generation AI stock trading bot system. The platform integrates real-time market data analytics, automated quantitative analysis, and a multi-layer risk control model, aiming to provide global investors with a more efficient intelligent trading decision-support tool.









With growing global demand for “AI-driven quantitative trading systems,” “automated investment tools,” and “real-time market analytics platforms,” QuantRate’s launch marks a major step in the evolution of AI trading technology—from assisted analytics toward autonomous decision-making execution.





Continued Expansion of the Global AI Quantitative Trading Market (Latest 2026 Trends)

According to the latest 2026 industry data, algorithmic trading now accounts for approximately 63% to 70% of total trading volume in the U.S. equity market. The sector continues to expand into retail investing, making “AI stock trading bots” and “intelligent investment systems” one of the fastest-growing segments in financial technology.

Meanwhile, the global AI trading systems market is projected to surpass USD 23.74 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 8%. “Real-time AI trading decision systems” and “automated strategy execution platforms” have become key focus areas for institutional investors.





Key Capability Upgrades of QuantRate AI Trading Bot

The newly released system is built around three core pillars: real-time responsiveness, automation, and intelligent decision-making.

1. Real-Time Market Intelligence Engine

Supports millisecond-level market data processing, enabling real-time interpretation of stock price movements, trading volume changes, and macroeconomic event impacts.

2. Automated Trading Strategy Execution System

Powered by multi-factor models and machine learning algorithms, the system automatically generates trading signals and executes orders, reducing emotional interference in decision-making.

3. Adaptive Risk Control System

Utilizes dynamic position management and volatility prediction models to automatically adjust risk exposure and improve capital efficiency.

4. Multi-Asset Market Coverage Capability

Supports U.S. equities, cryptocurrencies, and forex markets, enabling cross-market data correlation analysis and strategy transferability.





QuantRate Officially Opens “AI Trading Registration Access Program”

To accelerate the real-world adoption of AI trading technology, QuantRate has launched a global user registration entry point (Early Access Program), open to:

Retail investors

Quantitative trading beginners

Hedge funds and institutional investment teams

Fintech developers

Automated investment strategy researchers

Access the AI Trading System Now

Users can register via the official QuantRate platform





Why This Is a Critical Window for AI Trading Adoption

Industry analysis shows that 2026 is becoming a key inflection point for “AI Agent Trading”:

Multiple brokers are opening AI agent trading APIs

AI systems can now independently execute trading decisions and risk management

Real-time market analysis latency has dropped to 10–20 milliseconds

Institutions are accelerating deployment of automated trading infrastructure

As “AI stock trading bots” continue to gain adoption, early users are gaining significant advantages in strategy iteration and optimization cycles.





Expanding Industry Use Cases

The QuantRate AI trading system is suitable for:

Automated execution of quantitative investment strategies

High-frequency trading signal generation

Crypto and equity portfolio management

Dynamic portfolio rebalancing

Institutional-grade risk control systems





Company Statement and Future Outlook

A QuantRate spokesperson stated:

“AI trading is evolving from a tool-based system into an autonomous decision-making framework. Through real-time market intelligence systems, we aim to bring institutional-level trading capabilities closer to every investor.”

The company’s next phase will focus on:

Multimodal financial data analytics capabilities

AI trading agent upgrades (Trading Agent evolution)

Personalized strategy generation systems

Global API open ecosystem development





About QuantRate

QuantRate is a financial technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and quantitative trading systems. The company is dedicated to building the next-generation “AI-driven autonomous trading infrastructure,” enabling global investors to achieve more efficient and intelligent investment decision-making.





Media Contact

QuantRate Media Relations

Email: info@quantrate.com

Website: https://www.quantrate.com





Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.