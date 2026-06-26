ZEELOOL Launches Summer Sunglasses Sale Featuring Polarized, Color-Tinted, and Prescription-Ready Styles

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer travel, outdoor activities, and social events reach their peak season, many consumers are searching for sunglasses that combine style, comfort, and visual performance. To help shoppers find the right pair for every occasion, ZEELOOL has launched its Summer Sunglasses Sale featuring a wide selection of polarized and color-tinted lenses, as well as prescription-ready sunglasses.





Selected frames are available for as low as $7. With a growing collection of women's sunglasses , men's sunglasses , and customizable glasses lenses , ZEELOOL is giving shoppers more ways to personalize their summer eyewear.

Polarized Lenses for Driving, Travel, and Outdoor Adventures

As more consumers spend time outdoors during the summer months, polarized sunglasses continue to be one of the most popular eyewear choices.

Polarized lenses reduce glare by filtering horizontally polarized light, which is commonly reflected from surfaces such as roads, water, snow, and glass. By minimizing glare, these lenses help improve visual clarity and reduce eye strain in bright conditions.

At ZEELOOL, polarized lenses are available across a wide range of frame styles, giving shoppers more flexibility to choose eyewear that fits both their visual needs and personal style. At the same time, polarized lenses are no longer limited to purely athletic designs. Many ZEELOOL‘s modern frames combine glare reduction technology with contemporary silhouettes, making them suitable for both everyday wear and outdoor activities.

This makes polarized sunglasses particularly useful for daytime driving, boating, fishing, hiking, golfing, and beach vacations. For many shoppers browsing sunglasses and outdoor-inspired styles, ZEELOOL's polarized collection offers a balance of comfort, sun protection, and modern aesthetics, proving that performance eyewear can also be part of an everyday wardrobe.

For those looking to combine functionality with style, ZEELOOL also offers polarized lenses paired with stylish grey, amber, and green tints. These combinations deliver glare reduction while adding a more fashion-forward appearance, making them suitable for everything from after-work social events to weekend outdoor adventures.





Color-Tinted Lenses Continue to Shape Eyewear Fashion Trends

While polarized lenses focus on visual comfort, color-tinted lenses have become one of the defining fashion trends in today's eyewear market.

Available in a variety of shades, such as pink, light yellow, and dark grey, color-tinted lenses transform ordinary eyewear into stylish sunglasses while still providing UV protection and glare reduction. The subtle colors create a softer, more expressive look than traditional dark lenses and can easily elevate an outfit.

At ZEELOOL, color-tinted lenses are available across a diverse range of frame styles, allowing shoppers to customize their sunglasses to match both their wardrobe and personality. From oversized statement frames to sleek geometric silhouettes and retro-inspired designs, the collection reflects the growing demand for eyewear that feels both fashionable and personal.

Among today's most popular women's sunglasses trends, lightly tinted lenses are increasingly appearing in vacation wardrobes, music festival outfits, rooftop gatherings, and everyday street-style looks. As consumers embrace eyewear as a key fashion accessory, ZEELOOL's color-tinted collection offers a way to experiment with seasonal trends while staying true to individual style.

Different lens colors can also help shape the overall look of an outfit. Pink-tinted lenses pair naturally with feminine styles and monochromatic outfits, while light yellow lenses complement vacation wear, relaxed summer looks, and festival-inspired fashion. For those who prefer a more understated aesthetic, dark grey lenses offer a versatile option that works well with everything from casual streetwear to polished everyday outfits. Combined with oversized, geometric, and retro-inspired frames, color-tinted sunglasses have become an easy way to add personality to everyday fashion.

Prescription Options for Everyday Convenience

For consumers who require vision correction, stylish sunglasses no longer have to come at the expense of clear vision.

Many styles in the ZEELOOL collection can be customized with prescription glasses lenses, including prescription polarized and prescription color-tinted options. This allows wearers to enjoy vision correction, UV protection, glare reduction, and personal style in a single pair of sunglasses.

Prescription sunglasses offer a convenient solution for everyday activities such as commuting, traveling, dining outdoors, and spending time at the beach. Instead of switching between regular eyeglasses and non-prescription sunglasses, wearers can enjoy clear vision and sun protection throughout the day.

Frame Your Vibe: Styles for Every Lifestyle





One of the key themes behind the Summer Sunglasses Sale is helping consumers find eyewear that matches their lifestyle.

The Versatile Pro

For professionals balancing busy schedules and active social lives, lightly tinted polarized lenses offer a polished look that transitions seamlessly from daytime meetings to after-work dinners, happy hours, and weekend outings.

Square frames, refined cat-eye designs, and minimalist metal styles pair naturally with modern workwear and elevated casual outfits.

Be the Spotlight

For trendsetters who enjoy making a statement, bold color-tinted lenses create an eye-catching focal point. These styles work particularly well for music festivals, vacations, weekend parties, and fashion-forward streetwear looks.

Oversized shapes and distinctive frame designs allow wearers to showcase their personality while embracing one of the season's biggest eyewear trends.

Outdoor Enthusiast

For consumers who spend their free time exploring the outdoors, darker color-tinted lenses combined with polarization provide enhanced comfort under bright sunlight while helping reduce glare from water, roads, and other reflective surfaces.

These styles are well-suited for hiking trails, fishing trips, beach days, water sports, and other outdoor adventures where visual clarity is especially important. Wraparound styles, larger square frames, and sport-inspired silhouettes offer additional coverage while maintaining a modern, versatile look that transitions easily beyond outdoor activities.

Limited-Time Summer Savings

The ZEELOOL Summer Sunglasses Sale is available for a limited time and includes selected frames starting at just $7.

Consumers can explore the full Summer Sunglasses Sale collection and discover styles that fit their needs, vision requirements, and personal aesthetic.

About ZEELOOL

At ZEELOOL , eyewear is the finishing touch that completes a look and expresses who you are. The brand creates high-quality, stylish frames that are accessible to everyone, empowering wearers to frame their vibe with confidence and ease. With a mission to become the essential accessory in every wardrobe, ZEELOOL offers eyewear designed to fit every moment of life.

Website: https://www.zeelool.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeelool/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zeelool

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zeelooloptical/

Media Contact

Contact Person: Leta Wang

Email:affiliate@zeelool.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76d04339-5e82-42cc-9afb-ebb1705782fa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a58e422-69ee-4ced-8c0f-9ad4d4ac57af

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c46673b-24f0-46df-b8d0-3984363b7370