Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Dave Forster Reflects on 40 Years in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave and Sandy Forster are the owners of Minuteman Press in Minneapolis, MN since February of 1986. Minuteman Press International Regional VP Keith Cawley presented Sandy and Dave with their Special Achievement Award commemorating 40 years in business. In June of 2026, the Forsters sold the business to new owner and long-time employee Samuel Sandon, allowing them to retire and ensure a smooth transition for their clients.

Dave offers his personal reflections on 40 years in business and what being part of the Minuteman Press family has meant to him. He shares, “40 years in business is a real milestone indeed. I feel lucky and grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of a very successful small business. I owe much of my success to my fantastic employees as well as the Minuteman Press franchise for giving me the blueprint and tools for running a successful business. I’d also like to mention the unwavering support from my wife and kids.”

On that note, Dave continues, “My three boys had taken their turns at delivery and sales through high school and college summers. My youngest son also had a successful stint in sales post-college for a couple of years. My wife Sandy was also a very successful salesperson for a few years. I know their experiences working at Minuteman Press helped play roles in their careers post-Minuteman.”

When asked about his fondest memories, Dave reflects, “40 years lends itself to so many great memories. The early years when we were developing our business provided loads of laughter and good times. The beginning years of the President’s Club trips with the original corporate family and our fellow owners were epic and so much fun. Going through four decades of life’s journeys—and experiencing it all with employees, customers, and Minuteman Press corporate staff leaves an enduring emotional mark of togetherness I’ll always carry with me.”

Community has also always been important to Dave and his family. He says, “I bought a blighted old machine shop building in NE Minneapolis and rehabbed it into a pretty awesome space that helped revitalize the area. Giving back to our neighborhood community was an important part of who we were and what we stood for. We were very generous donors to many local causes and non-profit organizations. We had a hard time saying no to anyone who asked for help.”

With retirement now in focus, Dave offers his final thoughts on building this business and ensuring a smooth transition. He says, “I have some customers that are friends for life. I feel gratified to know that our staff and our customers are in excellent hands with our new owner and long-time employee Sam Sandon. Sam’s youth and intelligence absolutely make him more than capable of leading everyone well into the future.” Dave concludes, “As for me, I look forward to more time with friends, traveling, pickleball, biking, golf, volunteering and most important of all, time with my wife, kids and grandchildren.”

For more information on Minuteman Press located at 527 2nd Avenue SE in Minneapolis, MN, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/mn/minneapolis20/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b248fe37-66ef-4ae0-8f29-a08212865782