Ad Age Recognizes Advantage Solutions Among 2026 Largest Agencies

Advantage Solutions Ranks No. 18 Globally

Largest Agency Based in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, has been named the 18th largest agency company worldwide in the Ad Age Agency Report 2026, which ranks the top 25 global agency companies by revenue. The ranking also makes Advantage Solutions the largest agency headquartered in St. Louis, driven by $1.22 billion in revenue from its marketing and experiential solutions business, including AMP (Advantage Marketing Partners), its full-service marketing agency.

"Advantage Solutions operates across the entire path to purchase, and that full-picture view is what makes our marketing and experiential solutions sharper, smarter, and more effective," said Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions. "We understand what moves consumers because we are present at every moment that matters, from discovery to purchase. That presence is what has grown us into one of the world's largest agencies, and it is what we will continue to deliver for our clients every day."

The Ad Age ranking reflects the collective power of Advantage’s marketing and experiential solutions alongside AMP. Together, they bridge the gap between brand building and retail execution, combining creative, media, and digital strategy with in-store experiential activation. By blending brand storytelling with data-driven commerce capabilities, Advantage Solutions provides clients with a seamless, end-to-end partner that drives growth from the screen to the shelf.

“The lines between brand marketing and commerce have completely vanished,” said Christi Geary, Executive Vice President of Agency at Advantage Solutions and Head of AMP. “Our continued growth and recognition by Ad Age proves that our model works. By unifying breakthrough creative and media with precise retail execution, we don't just build brand love, we convert it into measurable business growth at every single touchpoint.”

In its 82nd year, the Ad Age Agency Report evaluates the state of the agency market with analysis across revenue, employment and industry trends. The 2026 report found that overall U.S. market share of global revenue declined, while Advantage Solutions' marketing and experiential solutions revenue increased 2.6% over the prior year's $1.19 billion. St. Louis-based Advantage Solutions is one of just 11 U.S.-headquartered companies on the list, alongside Omnicom, Deloitte Digital, Stagwell and others.

To learn more about Advantage Solutions marketing and experiential solutions, visit here.

To learn more about AMP, visit here.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

About AMP (Advantage Marketing Partners)

AMP is a full-service agency built to connect brand love with buyer behavior across every stage of the customer journey. With expertise spanning Strategy and Intelligence, Creative and Content, Retail and Commerce, Media and Measurement, Digital and Social, and Activation and Amplification, AMP delivers solutions that blend creativity, commerce, and data into one seamless experience. By unifying brand storytelling with shopper conversion, AMP helps clients resonate emotionally and drive measurable business growth. Follow along at ampagency.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Russo

501-282-5069

press@youradv.com