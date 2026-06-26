New Playbook Helps UK Mid-Market Companies Build Scalable Global Capability Centers

BENGALURU, KA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - June 26, 2026 - -

Currency volatility, post-Brexit compliance requirements, and AI-driven competition for talent are prompting UK businesses to reassess how they structure and scale support functions across markets. For companies with revenues between £10 million and £500 million, the challenge is no longer limited to establishing a Global Capability Center, but extends to building an operating model that can scale smoothly, maintain compliance, and continue delivering strategic value as the business grows. ANSR has outlined this shift in its overview of Employer of Record options for companies entering the GCC landscape at ansr.com/insights-overview/employer-of-record/.

According to the article, defining success criteria early is central to long-term GCC performance. Leading Global Business Services organizations are increasingly measuring outcomes against enterprise priorities rather than standalone cost metrics, with indicators such as cost per transaction, process cycle time, error reduction, employee experience, and the speed of market entry or integration emerging as key benchmarks. For UK mid-market businesses, these measures also need to reflect compliance obligations, including HMRC and GDPR requirements, while accounting for future expansion into Europe and other jurisdictions.

The article also argues that global payroll services should be considered early in the design process because they provide a practical test of how well an operating model can support multi-country growth. Measures such as on-time payments, fewer compliance penalties, and more integrated HR systems can offer a clearer picture of operational maturity and help organizations evaluate whether they are building a scalable foundation. A weighted scorecard approach, supported by peer benchmarking and maturity assessments, can reduce scope creep and improve the likelihood of reaching return on investment within an 18- to 24-month window.

A second theme is the importance of comparing the four main operating models available to companies building global teams: captive centers, centralized shared services, outsourced or managed services, and hybrid Global Business Services structures. The article notes that hybrid approaches are becoming more common for mid-market firms seeking to balance speed, cost, and control across multiple functions. In ANSR's related guidance on how to pick a GCC operating model in 30 days, the company outlines a practical framework for evaluating those trade-offs in a compressed decision cycle.

The article further highlights that GCCs can provide a higher level of control than traditional outsourcing arrangements because companies retain ownership of talent, processes, and intellectual property. This model can support stronger governance, faster decision-making, and closer alignment with strategic priorities, while also creating a more durable platform for scaling critical functions. Although GCCs may require greater upfront investment than outsourcing, the article presents them as a longer-term option for organizations seeking institutional knowledge, innovation capability, and lower strategic risk.

Location strategy is presented as another major decision point. The article compares the UAE, Singapore, and India as possible destinations, noting that each offers a distinct combination of tax environment, speed of setup, talent availability, and ecosystem maturity. While the UAE and Singapore may appeal to organizations prioritizing incorporation speed and regional access, India is described as a leading GCC destination because of its depth of talent in technology, finance, engineering, and operations, as well as its more established enterprise support environment.

The article concludes by recommending a 30-day decision sprint to help leaders move from evaluation to execution without unnecessary delay. In this model, organizations spend the first week defining tax, banking, and regulatory requirements, then evaluate jurisdictions, align internal stakeholders, and complete the core incorporation steps over the following three weeks. ANSR states that this structured approach can help businesses make faster location decisions and establish scalable GCC operations that support long-term growth.

About ANSR

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ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs built, more than 250,000 employees hired, and over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace managed, ANSR combines strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service model and creators of the 1Wrk™ platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With deep GCC expertise, a strong talent ecosystem, and an integrated platform-led model, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

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ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

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Clint.Thomas@ansr.com

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