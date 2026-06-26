Coppernico Metals Closes $5.5 Million LIFE Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) (“Coppernico” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful closing of the Company’s previously announced upsized Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (“LIFE”) private placement offering (the “Offering”). The company issued 15,714,286 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$5,500,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of C$0.50 until June 26, 2028. The use of proceeds of the Offering is as described in the Company’s Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document filed under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, commented, “We appreciate the strong support from both existing shareholders and new investors who participated in the oversubscribed funding. The financing is timely, with several key near-term milestones being pursued relative to completing key permits and other initiatives for our next phase of growth and an exciting second half of 2026 for the Company.”

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid cash finders’ fees of C$282,012 and issued 805,747 finders’ warrants (the “Compensation Warrants”) to eligible Canadian registrants, including 3L Capital Inc., which acted as primary financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants as noted above.

The securities issued under the Offering are not subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Unit Shares and any Shares that would be issued on exercise of the Warrants, with final TSX approval expected upon the Company filing customary closing documents. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 778 729 0600

Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com

Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company’s management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 57,000 hectares (570 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company’s NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project. The Tipicancha target was determined subsequent to the date of that report.

Common shares of Coppernico Metals Inc. are listed on the TSX under the symbol “COPR”, trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol “CPPMF” and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “9I3”. More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

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