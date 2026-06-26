New York, United States, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direxion to Split Nine ETFs

New York, United States, June 26th, 2026, NewsDirect

Corrected CUSIPs for TECS and SOXS

Direxion announced on June 10, 2026 it will execute forward share splits for two of its exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), as well as reverse share splits for an additional seven ETFs. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of these splits, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as outlined below. CUSIPS listed under the "Current CUSIP" column for TECS and SOXS are corrected from the release dated June 10, 2026, with no other changes.

Forward Splits

After the close of the markets on July 14, 2026 (the “Payable Date”), each Fund noted in the table below will effect a forward split of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:

As a result of these share splits, shareholders of each Fund will receive twenty shares for each share held of the applicable Fund as indicated in the table above. Accordingly, the number of each Fund’s issued and outstanding shares will increase by the approximate percentage indicated above.

All share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of their respective listing exchange (the “Exchange”) on July 13, 2026 (the “Record Date”), payable after the close of the Exchange on the Payable Date. Shares of the Funds will begin trading on the Exchange on a split-adjusted basis on July 15, 2026 (the “Ex-Date”). On the Ex-Date, the opening market value of each Fund’s issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder’s investment value, will not be affected by the share split. However, the per share net asset value (“NAV”) and opening market price on the Ex-Date will be approximately one-twentieth for the Funds. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical twenty-for-one split on a shareholder’s investment.

20-for-1 Forward Split The forward share splits will not result in a taxable transaction for holders of the Funds’ shares. No transaction fees will be imposed on shareholders in connection with the share splits.

Reverse Splits

After the close of the markets on July 14, 2026 (the “Effective Date”), each Fund noted in the table below will effect a reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:

Please note the CUSIP changes, effective July 15, 2026:

As a result of these reverse splits, every ten shares of a Fund will be exchanged for one share as indicated in the table above. Accordingly, the total number of the issued and outstanding shares for a Fund will decrease by the approximate percentage indicated above. In addition, the per share NAV and next day’s opening market price will be approximately ten-times higher for the Funds. Shares of the Funds will begin trading on the Exchange on a split-adjusted basis on July 15, 2026.

The next day’s opening market value of the Funds’ issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder’s investment value, will not be affected by the reverse splits. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical one-for-ten reverse split anticipated for the Funds:

1-for-10 Reverse Split The Direxion Shares ETF Trust’s transfer agent will notify the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) of the reverse split and instruct DTC to adjust each shareholder’s investment(s) accordingly. DTC is the registered owner of the Funds’ shares and maintains a record of each Fund’s record owners.

Redemption of Fractional Shares and Tax Consequences of the Reverse Split

As a result of the reverse splits, a shareholder of a Fund’s shares potentially could hold a fractional share. However, fractional shares cannot trade on the Exchange. Thus, a Fund will redeem for cash a shareholder’s fractional shares at the Fund’s split-adjusted NAV as of the Effective Date. Such redemption may have tax implications for those shareholders and a shareholder could recognize a gain or loss in connection with the redemption of the shareholder’s fractional shares. Otherwise, the reverse splits will not result in a taxable transaction for holders of Fund shares. No transaction fee will be imposed on shareholders for such redemption.

“Odd Lot” Unit

Also as a result of the reverse splits, a Fund may have outstanding one aggregation of less than 50,000 or 25,000, as applicable, shares to make a creation unit, or an “odd lot unit.” Thus, a Fund will provide one authorized participant with a one-time opportunity to redeem the odd lot unit at the split-adjusted NAV or the NAV on such date the authorized participant seeks to redeem the odd lot unit.

All Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center , where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if Leveraged and Inverse ETFs – including Single Stock Daily LETFs – are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions serve a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades or building longer-term portfolio allocations. Direxion’s reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $79.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2026. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com , or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Leveraged and Inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry, sector or company, which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index or underlying security for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry, sector or company, please read the prospectus.

Distributor: ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Contact

Account Director

Randi Cohen

Ditto Public Relations

direxion@dittopr.co

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