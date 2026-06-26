Upper Deck Announces Exclusive Autograph Trading Card Deal with 2026 NHL First Overall Pick Gavin McKenna

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is proud to welcome Gavin McKenna, the first overall pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, to its roster. As part of the deal, Upper Deck will be the sole producer of McKenna’s NHL autographed trading cards – holding the rights to use McKenna’s name, image, likeness, and autograph on Upper Deck trading cards, including popular brands like the Upper Deck Flagship Series, SP Authentic, and O-Pee-Chee-Platinum.

At 18 years old, Gavin McKenna has already announced his arrival to the NHL even before stepping on the ice for the first time. In the 2025-26 season, the Penn State forward registered an exceptional 51 points, 15 goals, and 36 assists in 35 games. His standout freshman season earned him Big Ten Scoring Champion and Freshman of the Year honors, as well as a spot among finalists for the Hobey Baker Award. Along the way, McKenna set a new Penn State single-season record for assists and became the first player in program history to lead the conference in scoring. McKenna also recorded 14 points in seven games at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Known for his creativity and offensive playmaking, he continues to captivate fans as he makes the jump to the professional level.

“Gavin McKenna is already setting a new standard with his record-breaking performance at Penn State. As a prospect, his combination of hustle and creativity truly sets him apart,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “We’re excited to welcome him to the Upper Deck roster, and can’t wait to capture and commemorate the moments that will define his career for collectors and fans around the world.”

Gavin McKenna trading cards will be available in Upper Deck flagship products, including his highly anticipated rookie cards like Young Guns®, Future Watch, and more during the 2026-27 NHL season at Certified Diamond Dealers worldwide as well as mass retailers. McKenna’s exclusive cards will also be available on Upper Deck e-Pack®, including his first NHL trading card as part of Upper Deck’s new ‘First Round Draft Cards’ program, which commemorates in real time the moment players are drafted. Players’ photos will be taken on stage as they hear their name called, and turned into a trading card that will be available on UpperDeckEPack.com shortly after they’re drafted. To stay up to date on all of McKenna’s upcoming Upper Deck trading cards, visit UpperDeck.com.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

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Upper Deck Media Contact:

Matt Burkey, matt@carvecomms.com

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