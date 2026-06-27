American Nurses Association Membership Assembly Elects Dr. Anita Girard as President

Washington, DC, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Association (ANA) announces that the voting representatives of its Membership Assembly elected Anita Girard, DNP, RN, CNL, CPHQ, NEA-BC, of the American Nurses Association\California, as the new president to represent the interests of the nation’s more than 5 million nurses.





As ANA’s 39th president, Dr. Girard will lead the ANA Board of Directors and guide the association’s work to advance nursing and healthcare. Her leadership will be central to ANA’s implementation of its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan and to the organization’s continued service to nurses, the profession, and the public.

“I am deeply honored to be elected to serve as the next president of the American Nurses Association and to help lead this organization into its next chapter,” said Anita Girard, DNP, RN, CNL, CPHQ, NEA-BC. “For more than 30 years, I have served this profession across clinical, operational, executive, and association leadership roles, and that experience has reinforced one enduring belief: nurses must be supported, respected, and empowered in every setting where they practice. As president, I look forward to listening to our members, advancing ANA’s strategic priorities, strengthening the profession, and ensuring nursing continues to be a trusted force in improving healthcare for all.”

Dr. Girard is the current vice president of the American Nurses Association and most recently served as the president of the American Nurses Association\California. Prior to her association leadership roles, she spent four years as the chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, and over 30 years across multiple staff and leadership roles within the Stanford Health Care system.

Dr. Girard’s two-year term of service is set to begin on January 1, 2027.





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About the American Nurses Association

As the preeminent organization representing more than 5 million nurses, the American Nurses Association stands at the forefront of advancing nursing excellence. The association harnesses The Power of Nurses™ to champion the profession and drive transformation in healthcare. Through legislative and political advocacy, comprehensive educational services, and the profession’s leading Code of Ethics and Scope and Standards of Practice, the association empowers nurses across every specialty and practice setting. The association is committed to ensuring healthy work environments, shaping pioneering policies, and cultivating partnerships that enhance both the nursing profession and the broader healthcare experience.

MEDIA CONTACT: newsroom@ana.org

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