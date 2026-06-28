GradGuard Celebrates Second Annual Scholarship Program, Awarding More Than $20,000 to College Students on National Insurance Awareness Day

PHOENIX, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard, the authority in helping protect students and their families from the risks of college life through its pioneering tuition and renters insurance programs, is pleased to announce the winners of its second annual scholarship program, awarding up to $3,000 to outstanding students across the country.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural program, GradGuard’s no-essay scholarship continues to shine a spotlight on the importance of financial preparedness in college. With nearly 900 applicants nationwide, this year’s winners were chosen for their ability to bring that message to life by sharing compelling personal experiences, creative storytelling, and real-world scenarios that illustrate how tuition and renters protection can make or break a student’s ability to stay on track when the unexpected happens.

“Every year, students face disruptions that put their education and their financial investment in it at serious risk,” said John Fees, GradGuard’s co-founder. “Our scholarship program gives students a platform to share those experiences in their own words, and the response has been incredible. The stories we received this year are a powerful reminder of why this protection matters.”

$3000 Scholarship Winners:

Valeria Garcia, Northwestern University

Naomi De-Gbon, Fashion Institute of Technology

Vincent Okyere Jr., Franklin and Marshall College

Sajan Shan, Fashion Institute of Technology

Luke StAmant, Wake Forest University

Each student will receive $3,000 to help offset tuition, books, housing, or other college-related expenses. Five additional students were selected to win $1,000 each as an Outstanding Submission Award, and another five were selected to be awarded $500 each as a Spotlight Scholarship.

$1,000 Outstanding Submission Award Winners:

Addison Lee, Montana State University Billings

Bella Ierano, Syracuse University

Evelyn Miller, Loyola University Chicago

Shawn Bulloch, University of Georgia

Kinh Kha Phan, Savannah College of Art and Design

$500 Spotlight Scholarship Winners:

Kamourie Wright, Alabama State University

Aditi Dinesh Sharma, Purdue University

Samara Langley, Wichita State University

Aakash Balyan, Clark University

Madison Kallas, San Diego State University

National Insurance Awareness Day, observed annually on June 28, is an important opportunity for the nearly 20 million college students to assess their insurance needs and ensure adequate protection against the unique risks of college life. For many, college represents one of the largest investments of their lives – yet campus fires, theft, illness, and other unexpected events can derail even the most prepared student. GradGuard’s work with more than 700 colleges and universities helps ensure students and families have access to the protections they need to see their education through to completion.

"We started this scholarship because we wanted to hear directly from students about why financial protection matters to them," adds Fees. “Congratulations to this year’s winners. Your stories reflect exactly why GradGuard exists, and we are honored to invest in your futures.”

For more information about GradGuard’s college renters and tuition insurance programs, and to learn about future scholarship opportunities, please visit www.gradguard.com.

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About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 source of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard’s pioneering protections have served more than 2 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

To learn more, visit www.gradguard.com.

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