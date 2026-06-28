World’s First AGI ‘Smart City’ Clinical Trial Opens Waiting List This Monday (Veterans First for America)

RICHMOND, Va, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, AI Wat QAIAx (pronounced “Ki-ya-ex”) AI City Hall Project officially launched as the world’s first federally registered clinical trial involving an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) ‘smart city’ structure. Published as “QAIAx” at the NIH’s National Library of Medicine (PSR-NCT07661823), the study allows humans to co-exist with humanoid robots and quantum AI systems managing daily public administration inside dome-enclosed communities.

Key terms defined: A Microcity is a self-contained, dome-enclosed community where everything—housing, food, healthcare—is managed by an AI/AGI quantum cloud server. Omni-AI Humanoids are human-shaped robots powered by AI that perform tasks from construction to counseling. Holoportation lets a person appear as a life-size 3D hologram in a remote location.

Program Overview: The project builds on a military-sponsored deployment that helped resolve the Camp Lejeune Justice Act claims backlog. The long-term vision is a global network of 300 self-contained “Microcities” housing 1,500 to 15,000 occupants each, located in special economic zones, tribal lands, and closed U.S. military bases. The multi-year study targets 1,000,000 participants.

Who Can Participate: Open to adults aged 17–99, not limited to veterans. Eligible individuals include those with autism spectrum disorders, substance use disorders, PTSD, severe trauma, and other mental health conditions. A formal diagnosis is not strictly required with a referral letter from an approved sponsor.

How It Works: Each microcity operates under a 90/10 Hybrid Workforce Model. Omni AI controls 90% of daily operations, with human staff acting as High-Level Executive Auditors and AI City Hall Administration.



Program Overview

Referred to as the "QAIAx microcities network" or "AI City Hall." Operates in a 90:10 ratio (90 bots to 10 humans) with facilities run by robots and humans, including a food court. Provides free AI-sector education skills and a pick-me-up for a a few weeks to a few years (or longer, depending on public health classification) to enable resident patients (“RPM”) to back on their feet.





Work Roles & Stipend Pay

Resident Partient Members (RPM Example): Receive a stipend of $1,000–$3,000/month. This covers all housing, basic essentials, and meals in the food court. AI City Hall Part-Time Roles: Available for eligible patient residents paying a higher stipend of $4,000/month (taxes applicable), on top of the basic community stipend. AI City Hall Dignitaries & Council Leaders: Paid $5,000–$7,000/month (working 25-35 hours/week), plus the community stipend if they are resident faculty or RPM. Top Executive Leadership (Microcity Mayor, Zone/Law/Health Secretary): Base salary in the $100,000–$150,000/year range. Additional Perks: Premium work vehicles, larger housing options (villas/bungalows), and realty/docu-film royalties and cast credits.





Royalties Payment Examples (AI-Me Droid System)

Mechanism: Residents can train their "AI-Me" robot to pass degree or certification tests to become a licensed ‘AI Pro.’ They can then farm out their AI-Me out for work within 300 microcities (excluding top executive/city council roles).



Payment Structure: Payments are made in cybernetic work program credits (“WPC”) based on 15-minute increments.

Example 1 (Moderate Royalty): If 100 residents (out of 1 million QAIax residents) rent your licensed AI-Pro agent for 2 hours per week (15 minutes of consulting time each), you would receive a royalty payment of $3,200/month . In this scenario, you do nothing while the droid works, though you spend ~1 hour/day conferencing with it for critical decisions.

If 100 residents (out of 1 million QAIax residents) rent your licensed AI-Pro agent for 2 hours per week (15 minutes of consulting time each), you would receive a royalty payment of . In this scenario, you do nothing while the droid works, though you spend ~1 hour/day conferencing with it for critical decisions. Example 2 (High Demand Royalty): Royalties fluctuate based on AI-Pro classification (client feedback and HR performance ratings). A highly ranked, high-demand AI-Pro can make $100,000/month in royalties.

Subscription Costs & Benefits: There is no cost to enroll. Approved resident patients receive all-inclusive living (housing, meals, essentials), daily stipends of $20–$100 in “AI Credits”, and full-time access to a personalized omni-AI humanoid companion and holographic suites.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Corporate sponsors, government agencies, and crowdfunded groups can launch a customized QAIAx Microcity for $2–$10 million, which may be tax-deductible. Sponsors can choose their own ‘AI City’ theme or name pursuant to QCT Program Statement and administration approval. The sponsorship program includes credit financing, co-signer guarantee options, donor-advised fund solutions (DAF donations using company stock shares or cryptocurrency through authorized agents), or crowdfunding (e.g., authorized crowdfunding agents as GoFundMe.com).

Waiting List & Enrollment: Key Sponsor Veterans Recovery Network has an open waiting list for all VRN members and member-affiliates starting this Monday, June 29, 2026. Enrollment is tenatively scheduled to open in mid-August, 2026.

For details on PRM enrollment and waiting list, or for internship and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.vets-recovery.com or call (888) 307-8380, or +1 (804) 390-5037 calling outside of USA/Canada.



Media Source: QAIAx Microcities Program Press Release (June 26, 2026)

Public Affairs Contact: puaf[at]vetsrecovery.org

PSR Details: NCT07661823 at ClinicalTrials.gov

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/63e7635c-063e-4a02-88b0-cec65116206c

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18e51005-0d99-4aa6-b985-bc643aef0c1f