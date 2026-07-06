



RICHMOND, Va., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest myth about smart cities? That they're privacy-invading data traps run by unaccountable corporations (e.g., Toronto's failed Quayside project sponsored by GOOGL). The AI Wat QAIAx Microcities Project flips that script. It's the world's first federally registered clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov PRS: NCT07661823) for an AGI-governed community—and privacy is built in from the ground up. An automatic shield strips away 18 personal data points—name, IP address, GPS—turning users into anonymous numbers. The AI never knows who you really are.

What the QAIAx Technology License Patent Does

The newly filed patent (USPTO App. No. 64/105,164) creates the QAIAx TDC Model Code—an AI/AGI technology, data privacy, and public compliance transparency license that establishes a strict safety rulebook that opens a legal path for AI humanoid robot manufacturers and licensed professional service providers (e.g., lawyers, physicians, public auditors) to operate within 300 planned Microcities, each housing 1,500 to 15,000 occupants in accordance with federal administrative and military research laws.

For manufacturers, QAIAx becomes the compliance benchmark—the "UL certification" for AGI humanoids. For attorneys, doctors, and other licensed providers, the patent establishes the QAIAx Pro License: a 220-hour super-class that trains humans not to fix computers, but to oversee computers that run themselves. Think 1990s network certifications (Novell CNE, Cisco CCNA)—but for the autonomous AI era.

Scale-Ready for Thousands of Clients Simultaneously

Each Microcity runs on a 90/10 Hybrid Workforce Model: Omni-AI humanoids handle 90% of daily operations—recycling water, robotic farming, air management—while human staff act as High-Level Executive Auditors. This architecture enables a single licensed provider to serve thousands of patients simultaneously through AI-assisted workflows, with human oversight reserved for major medical or legal decisions. The multi-year study targets 1,000,000 participants. Waiting lists are now open.

Clinical Trial Details

Waiting List & Enrollment: Key Sponsor Veterans Recovery Network has an open waiting list for all VRN members and member-affiliates starting this Monday, June 29, 2026. Enrollment is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-August, 2026.

For details on PRM enrollment and waiting list, or for internship and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.vets-recovery.com or call (888) 307-8380, or +1 (804) 390-5037 calling outside of USA/Canada.



Media Source: QAIAx Microcities Program Press Release (June 26, 2026)

Public Affairs Contact: puaf[at]vetsrecovery.org

PRS Details: NCT07661823 at ClinicalTrials.gov

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9accbaa6-d0ee-48e7-af68-a5724132ce00

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5df5b01-0a5d-4077-a098-44259d31aa31