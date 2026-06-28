GOKO M6 Successfully Debut at Spoga+gafa 2026, Showcasing the Next Step in AI-Powered Robotic Lawn Care

Cologne, Germany, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOKO announced that its AI-powered 4WD robotic lawn mower, the GOKO M6, made a successful appearance at Spoga+gafa 2026, where it drew strong attention from industry visitors, partners, and lawn care professionals. Showcasing advanced terrain adaptability, AI-powered Quad Vision, RTK + VSLAM navigation, and large-area mowing capability, the GOKO M6 highlighted a growing shift in the robotic lawn care market: homeowners are no longer looking for basic mower automation alone, but for intelligent robotic solutions capable of handling the real conditions of modern residential lawns.

Following its recent exhibition appearance in Germany, GOKO has highlighted a growing shift in the robotic lawn care market. As the event made clear, homeowners are no longer satisfied with simple mower automation alone. They increasingly demand robotic mowers that can truly handle the real conditions of their yards: steep slopes, uneven terrain, narrow passages, and obstacles like tree roots and lawn furniture.

The centerpiece of GOKO’s presentation was the GOKO M6. This new AI-powered 4WD robotic lawn mower was developed to handle the complexities of residential landscapes, and it attracted much attention with its blend of terrain adaptability, advanced navigation, and AI-powered vision, coupled with the capability to mow large areas.

As the event made clear, the features of the GOKO M6 reflect a broader shift that is taking place across the robotic lawn care industry.





From Basic Automation to Smarter Lawn Care

As robotic lawn mowers have become increasingly familiar, consumer expectations continue to grow. Whereas early robotic mowers focused primarily on grass-cutting, today’s homeowners are asking a different question: Can a robot lawn mower handle the real-world challenges of my yard?

The ability to mow a flat area with no obstacles is one thing, but the average homeowner’s yard doesn’t resemble a football field. It has slopes, obstacles, and varied zones that require a smarter mower with more advanced mobility, obstacle recognition, and precise navigation. The next phase of robotic lawn care is less about simple automation and more about intelligent adaptability.

Adapting to the Challenges of Real-World Lawns

Residential lawns may often appear simple at first glance, but in practice, they present a wide range of obstacles that can complicate mowing. A lawn mower must navigate steep inclines, muddy patches, uneven surfaces, irregular borders, and narrow passages between landscaping features.

Many properties include large mowing areas that require a mower to do more than follow a basic route. These challenges are more pronounced for homeowners who are responsible for maintaining expansive properties with multiple lawn zones, and robotic mowers have historically struggled to match the effectiveness of their human counterparts.

Designed for More Demanding Outdoor Spaces

The recent presentation of the GOKO M6 can be seen as a direct response to these evolving requirements. The mower’s 4WD system is designed to allow it to function on slopes up to 90% (42°), helping it maintain traction on challenging terrain. Large-diameter tires and an intelligent self-recovery algorithm help it navigate uneven ground and common obstacles like exposed roots, muddy areas, and surface irregularities.

The mower can also traverse obstacles up to 7.5cm in height, and its AI-powered Quad Vision—with both front- and side-facing cameras—enables it to recognize more than 200 types of objects.





This visual intelligence helps define the GOKO robot lawn mower as part of a new generation of AI-powered lawn mowers. Its side-view vision gives the mower broader awareness near lawn edges, helping it identify nearby obstacles, cut closer to borders, and move through narrow or complex yard layouts with greater confidence. For navigation, the mower combines RTK and VSLAM to support precise and reliable positioning. RTK helps maintain centimeter-level mowing accuracy, while VSLAM provides visual backup when positioning signals are interrupted, allowing the mower to keep operating for up to 10 minutes or across 150㎡. The system also supports both Local RTK + VSLAM and Network RTK + VSLAM, giving users the flexibility to choose the setup that works best for their yard conditions.

Improving Everyday Lawn Maintenance

The GOKO M6 Robot Lawn Mower is also designed to simplify ongoing lawn management in ways that go beyond navigation. Its 42cm cutting width and optional dual-disc cutting system help increase efficiency, while expandable battery configurations allow for up to 4,000 square meters of coverage per charge, with a daily mowing capacity of 8,000 square meters.

The GOKO App supports customized mowing schedules and multi-zone management, which may prove helpful to homeowners managing larger properties. Different sections of the property can be configured independently.





Some of the GOKO M6’s features may also protect lawn health over time. Intelligent route planning and automatic lateral path offsetting help reduce repeated wheel pressure along the same tracks. And 180° independent front-wheel steering allows for not only better navigation, but also smoother, more lawn-friendly turning.





Growing Recognition Beyond the Exhibition Floor

The visibility generated during the recent German exhibition follows broader recognition for the GOKO M6 across the design and technology communities. The product has received recognition from the French Design Award Gold and Red Dot Award, and it has attracted coverage from international media outlets, including USA Today, Tom’s Guide, and Notebookcheck.

Advancing Everyday Robotics

GOKO is the consumer robotics brand of Robot++, a company that has been developing robotics systems for high-risk surface operations, like ship hull maintenance and high-rise facade cleaning, for more than a decade. Building on that engineering foundation, GOKO aims to bring advanced robotics into everyday life through practical consumer applications like smart lawn care.

As robotic lawn mowers continue to evolve, this year’s exhibition in Germany has sparked conversations suggesting a new direction. The market is moving beyond simple automated cutting, and AI-powered 4WD robotic mowers like the GOKO M6 aim to be at the forefront of that evolution.