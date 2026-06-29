Password Management Market to Reach $42.21 Billion by 2035 as Cyberattacks and Identity Security Risks Drive Enterprise Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Password Management Market was valued at USD 5.55 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 42.21 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.49% during the forecast period.

The Password Management Market is projected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the increasing number of cyber-attacks, data breaches, and identity theft cases in business organisations across the globe. The increasing popularity of cloud computing, remote working and BYOD approaches has created a need for secure credential management techniques.





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Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Data Breaches Driving Demand for Password Management Accelerates Market Growth

The major driver of this market is the increase in cyberattacks, phishing attempts and data breaches. Companies are moving to better password management to protect company data and meet data security regulations, with multi-factor authentication and zero-trust security adoption helping to integrate comprehensive password management solutions. The increased use of digital platforms and the shift to remote working environments also increase demand as password-based attacks continue to be one of the most popular and successful methods for cybercriminals to target enterprise systems around the world.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Privileged User Password Management held the largest segment in 2025. It represented 58% of the market due to the critical need to secure high-level administrative accounts that provide access to sensitive systems and data globally. The Self-Service Password Management segment is the highest growing segment owing to the increasing demand for automated password reset and account recovery solutions globally.

By Access

Desktops and Laptops held the largest share of 49% in the Password Management Market in 2025 as these devices continue to be the most popular platform for enterprise business operations and network connectivity requiring strong credential protection integrated with enterprise infrastructure. The Mobile Devices segment is the fastest growing segment, owing to increasing dependence on smartphones and tablets for business communications, remote working, BYOD programmes and mobile workforce management along with advances in biometric authentication technologies.

By Enterprise Size

As of 2025, large enterprises dominated the market with a 67% share due to their extensive IT infrastructure and abundant financial resources to spend on comprehensive identity and access management solutions that meet regulatory requirements. The SMEs segment is the fastest growing as growing cybersecurity concerns, cloud-based subscription pricing making advanced solutions affordable and growing SME targeting by cybercriminals drive first-time adoption of formal credential management.

By End-Use

The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the Password Management Market in 2025 with a share of 24% owing to the strict security requirements and regulatory requirements driving the adoption of privileged access management and multi-factor authentication. The Healthcare segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate owing to rising investment in credential management, driven by rapid digitisation via electronic health records and telemedicine platforms, strict regulations regarding patient data privacy, and rising cyber threats targeting healthcare networks.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the leading region in 2025, accounting for around 39% of the total market revenue followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth is attributed to the growing cybersecurity threats, adoption of remote work and presence of key password management solution providers such as LastPass, 1Password, Keeper Security and CyberArk generating a commercially advanced enterprise security ecosystem.

The U.S. password management market size is estimated at USD 1.69 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.20% during the forecast period, to reach USD 12.53 Billion by 2035. The US is the leader in the rise of cyber security incidents. The FBI reported losses from cybercrime of more than $16.6 billion in 2024. The growth of remote work has led to the need for centralised credential management. Enterprises are continuously adopting financial services and healthcare due to strict compliance needs.

The Europe password management market was valued at USD 0.82 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 2.63 Billion by 2035 growing at a CAGR of 12.38%. Europe is a compliance-driven market. Organisations are required to adopt formal, auditable credential management solutions under strict data protection regulations and GDPR. Germany accounts for around 24.6% of European revenues, with enterprise digitisation and industrial security spend continuing to be strong.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing SME volumes, rising cyber threat exposure among fast-growing digital businesses and government-led digital economy initiatives across China, India and South-east Asia. The expanding enterprise base in China needing credential management is driven by the growth of e-commerce, fintech and cloud adoption, accounting for around 40.6% of Asia Pacific revenues.

Key Players:

LastPass

1Password

Dashlane

Bitwarden

Keeper Security

NordPass

RoboForm

ManageEngine

CyberArk

BeyondTrust

ThycoticCentrify (Delinea)

Okta

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Zoho Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SailPoint Technologies

Ping Identity

RSA Security LLC

Recent Developments:

2024: Bitwarden launched its multi-factor authentication app, Bitwarden Authenticator, enhancing its security offerings with a native identity verification layer for enterprise and consumer users.

2024: Keeper Security was recognized as a leader in password management for Summer 2024 by G2 users, reflecting high user satisfaction and robust feature offerings across enterprise deployment channels.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Password Management Adoption & Enterprise Credential Security Workflow Analysis – helps you understand solution adoption patterns across BFSI, healthcare and technology utilization across privileged access management and self-service credential automation workflows globally.

– helps you understand solution adoption patterns across BFSI, healthcare and technology utilization across privileged access management and self-service credential automation workflows globally. Privileged Access & Self-Service Authentication Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in privileged account vault security, self-service password reset efficiency and zero-trust framework compatibility across competing password management platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in privileged account vault security, self-service password reset efficiency and zero-trust framework compatibility across competing password management platform offerings. Cloud & On-Premises Deployment Technology Metrics – helps you assess the operational and compliance advantages of cloud-based and enterprise IT security procurement environments.

– helps you assess the operational and compliance advantages of cloud-based and enterprise IT security procurement environments. BFSI & Healthcare Credential Security Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to financial services privileged access compliance and BYOD mobile device credential protection driving above-baseline market procurement.

– helps you identify opportunities related to financial services privileged access compliance and BYOD mobile device credential protection driving above-baseline market procurement. Regulatory Compliance & Cybersecurity Investment Tracker – helps you uncover trends in GDPR credential management compliance and passwordless authentication technology development influencing competitive dynamics across the global password management market.

– helps you uncover trends in GDPR credential management compliance and passwordless authentication technology development influencing competitive dynamics across the global password management market. AI-Driven & Passwordless Authentication Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from behavioral biometrics adoption and future identity security technologies transforming password management market capability globally.

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