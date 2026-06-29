EXOSENS SECURES MAJOR LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH BROLIS TO SUPPLY 17 000 HIGH-PERFORMANCE IMAGE INTENSIFIER TUBES FOR THE CZECH ARMED FORCES

Exosens has secured a major contract with BROLIS to supply approximately 17,000 high-performance image intensifier tubes for the Czech Armed Forces through 2032

This represents the largest procurement of image intensifier tubes ever undertaken by the Czech Republic, underscoring the field-proven operational performance, reliability, and quality of Exosens' advanced night vision technologies

This new multi-year order also demonstrates the mission-critical role of night vision capabilities for dismounted soldiers in modern conflicts

The contract further strengthens Exosens' position as a trusted, ITAR-free supplier to NATO armed forces while contributing to Europe’s strategic autonomy in defense

Press release, Mérignac (France), June 29, 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company specializing in mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection, and imaging technologies, today announces it has secured a major long-term contract with BROLIS to supply approximately 17,000 image intensifier tubes for the Czech Armed Forces.

Under the agreement, Exosens will deliver its high-performance image intensifier tubes to BROLIS through 2032, supporting the modernization of the Czech Armed Forces' night vision capabilities while providing the Group with long-term revenue visibility.

This program represents the largest procurement of image intensifier tubes ever undertaken by the Czech Republic, demonstrating the field-proven operational performance, reliability and quality of Exosens' advanced night vision technologies. It further reinforces the Group's position as a trusted supplier of ITAR-free, mission-critical night vision components to NATO armed forces, as well as leading defense system integrators.

The contract also strengthens the European Defense Technological and Industrial Base by ensuring the supply of European-made critical components for next-generation night vision systems, in line with Europe's priorities on strategic autonomy and defense industrial readiness.

"This contract marks an important milestone for Exosens. It reflects the confidence placed in the field-proven operational performance, reliability and quality of our advanced image intensifier technology and further strengthens our position as a trusted, ITAR-free partner to NATO armed forces. Together with BROLIS, we are proud to contribute to enhancing the operational capabilities of the Czech Armed Forces while supporting Europe’s strategic autonomy through a resilient and sovereign European Defense Technological and Industrial Base", said Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer of Exosens.

This contract further strengthens Exosens' leadership in advanced night vision technologies and demonstrates the Group's ability to secure large-scale, long-term defense programmes in a market supported by sustained investment in defense modernization across Europe and NATO countries.

Next financial event

28/07/2026 : H1 2026 results (before market opening).





About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media Relations

Brunswick Group, exosens@brunswickgroup.com

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