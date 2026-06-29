Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 26

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement3,768271.991,024,858
Monday, 22 June 2026140279.2139,089
Wednesday, 24 June 202675280.0021,000
Thursday, 25 June 2026130278.0036,140
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions4,113272.571,121,087

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 59,222 shares, corresponding to 3.13% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
55278XCSE20260622 08:43:23.942827 +0100s20260622 9:43:23.942827
83280XCSE20260622 15:42:44.543485 +0100s20260622 16:42:44.543485
2280XCSE20260622 15:42:44.543485 +0100s20260622 16:42:44.543485
75280XCSE20260624 09:30:37.329592 +0100s20260624 10:30:37.329592
5278XCSE20260625 10:23:16.564034 +0100s20260625 11:23:16.564034
45278XCSE20260625 10:45:55.971674 +0100s20260625 11:45:55.971674
80278XCSE20260625 14:05:12.502418 +0100s20260625 15:05:12.502418

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 15 - share buy back week 26
GlobeNewswire

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