Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 26

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 3,768 271.99 1,024,858 Monday, 22 June 2026 140 279.21 39,089 Wednesday, 24 June 2026 75 280.00 21,000 Thursday, 25 June 2026 130 278.00 36,140 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 4,113 272.57 1,121,087

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 59,222 shares, corresponding to 3.13% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 55 278 XCSE 20260622 08:43:23.942827 +0100s 20260622 9:43:23.942827 83 280 XCSE 20260622 15:42:44.543485 +0100s 20260622 16:42:44.543485 2 280 XCSE 20260622 15:42:44.543485 +0100s 20260622 16:42:44.543485 75 280 XCSE 20260624 09:30:37.329592 +0100s 20260624 10:30:37.329592 5 278 XCSE 20260625 10:23:16.564034 +0100s 20260625 11:23:16.564034 45 278 XCSE 20260625 10:45:55.971674 +0100s 20260625 11:45:55.971674 80 278 XCSE 20260625 14:05:12.502418 +0100s 20260625 15:05:12.502418

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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