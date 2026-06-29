Zelluna ASA: New share capital registered

Oslo, Norway, 29 June 2026: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Zelluna ASA (the “Company”) on 18 June 2026 regarding a successfully placed private placement (the “Private Placement”) and a retail offering (the “Retail Offering”) as described therein. Reference is also made to the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company to issue 2,972,973 new shares in the Company in the Private Placement and 170,985 new shares in the Company in the Retail Offering at a subscription price of NOK 18.50 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 58.2 million, pursuant to an authorisation granted by the Company’s general meeting on 23 April 2026.

The share capital increases pertaining to the Private Placement and the Retail Offering have today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). Following the registration, the Company's new share capital is NOK 29,413,759, divided into 29,413,759 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.00.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a company pioneering allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. The company's platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with precise solid tumour targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy expected to enter clinical development trials in 2026. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.



