Zelluna ASA - Grant of Share Options

Oslo, 2 July 2026: On the basis of the authorization granted by the General Meeting on 23 April 2026 for the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA (the “Company”, OSE ticker “ZLNA”) to issue shares to employees and board members under a long-term incentive program, the Board of Directors has resolved to grant 12,000 share options to two Board members in the Company.

A total of 12,000 new share options have been granted to two Board members. Following these grants, the total number of options outstanding corresponds to approximately 4.7% of the Company's issued share capital.

Each option gives the right to acquire one share in the Company. The options are granted without consideration. Pursuant to the vesting schedule, the options will vest one year after the date of grant, provided that the option holder remains a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The exercise price has been set at NOK 18.79 per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average share price during the preceding 30 calendar days. Options that are not exercised within 7 years from the date of grant will lapse and become void.

Primary insiders in Zelluna ASA have received the following option grants, on the terms described above:

Board member, Bent Jakobsen, has been granted 6,000 share options.

Board member, Eva-Lotta Allan, has been granted 6,000 share options.

For further information, please see www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

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