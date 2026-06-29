Kraken Bond Introduces Self Leveling Concrete Crack Filler for Summer Repair Season

CHANTILLY, VA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANTILLY, VA - June 16, 2026 - -

As warmer weather arrives and homeowners begin inspecting outdoor surfaces for winter damage, concrete crack repair emerges as a critical maintenance priority for millions of residential properties. According to industry estimates, approximately 70 percent of concrete surfaces develop cracks within the first decade of installation due to freeze-thaw cycles and seasonal temperature fluctuations. Addressing this widespread need, Kraken Bond has introduced its HS 402 Self Leveling Concrete Crack Filler, a 32-fluid-ounce solution designed specifically for residential concrete repair applications, including patios, driveways, garage floors, and basement entrances.

The concrete repair market has experienced substantial growth as aging residential infrastructure meets increased homeowner investment in outdoor living spaces. Market research indicates that DIY concrete repair products represent a rapidly expanding category, driven by the significant cost differential between professional contractor services and self-application solutions. With professional concrete repair averaging several hundred dollars per project, homeowners increasingly seek accessible alternatives that deliver durable results without specialized equipment or expertise.

The self-leveling concrete crack filler technology allows the product to flow naturally into cracks and crevices, spreading evenly without additional tooling to create a smooth, uniform surface. The 32-fluid-ounce packaging provides sufficient coverage for typical residential repair projects while remaining manageable for homeowner application. The formula works effectively on concrete floors, garage surfaces, patios, basement entrances, and driveway cracks, addressing the most common residential concrete repair needs.

"Homeowners often delay concrete crack repair because traditional products require multiple steps, special tools, or leave visible patches that detract from surface appearance," stated a spokesperson for Kraken Bond LLC. "The HS 402 addresses these specific pain points by eliminating the need for troweling or smoothing tools while providing a gray finish that blends naturally with existing concrete surfaces. This product fills a clear gap between temporary crack fillers that fail within months and expensive professional resurfacing that many homeowners cannot justify for minor repairs."

The product requires no specialized equipment for application, making it accessible to homeowners without professional construction experience. The gray coloration matches standard concrete surfaces, ensuring repairs blend seamlessly with existing materials. As part of its comprehensive construction chemical portfolio, Kraken Bond offers complementary products including foam sealants and adhesives for complete repair projects. The HS 402 meets industry standards for durability and adhesion, providing long-term crack resolution rather than temporary cosmetic fixes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-epIbOZV20U&t=3s

Kraken Bond, based in Chantilly, Virginia, manufactures spray foam insulation, sealants, adhesives, and cleaners for both professional contractors and DIY users. The company's product portfolio spans spray foam insulation, Caulk & Sealant, adhesives, glues, cleaners, and specialty construction products. All Kraken Bond products are available through the company's distribution network and online platform.

###

For more information about Kraken Bond, contact the company here:



Kraken Bond

Kraken Bond

(571) 445-5665

hello@krakenbond.net

13905 Willard Road, Chantilly, VA 20151, United States