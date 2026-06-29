SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treno Scope, Southeast Asia's leading Web3 market data infrastructure provider, today released its latest operational update. In Q1 2026, the platform's registered user base surged 300% quarter-on-quarter, making it the fastest-growing crypto data application in the region.

At the same time, its core API services now handle more than 50 million data requests per day—a sign that Treno Scope has grown beyond a simple market-monitoring tool to become deeply embedded in the foundational operations of the Southeast Asian Web3 ecosystem.

1. A Growth Story Built from the Bottom Up

Unlike platforms that lean on heavy advertising spend, Treno Scope's growth has been driven largely by organic community virality.

"We've noticed an interesting trend: in Telegram trading groups across Vietnam and Thailand, the share rate of Treno Scope charts has increased fivefold over the past two months," said Preston Beh, CEO of Treno Scope. "Compared with global platforms, our localized rates and T-Verify authenticated data help traders earn more."

That word-of-mouth momentum has created a powerful herd effect. "More than 40% of new users registered through referrals or social media shares. Among Southeast Asian alpha hunters, using Treno Scope has increasingly become a mark of professional identity,"Preston Beh added.

2. The Hard Numbers: 50 Million Real Calls a Day

For a data platform, how often data is actually consumed matters more than daily active users.

Treno Scope reports that its API endpoints now average more than 50 million calls per day. This throughput reflects the region's intense demand for high-quality data:

High-frequency traders rely on Treno Scope's millisecond WebSocket feeds to capture fleeting on-chain arbitrage opportunities.

Ecosystem integration: more than 30 local wallets and DApps have integrated Treno Scope's price API, with every token swap powered by Treno data.

"50 million requests represent 50 million moments of trust," said Preston Beh, CEO of Treno Scope."It proves our infrastructure can hold up under real-world high concurrency."

3. Stickiness Is King: Industry-Leading Session Times

Rapid growth aside, Treno Scope's user engagement stands out. According to SimilarWeb, its mobile users spend an average of 18 minutes per day on the platform—well above the industry norm of roughly 5 to 8 minutes.

That engagement stems from the platform's one-stop experience: from discovering new tokens and verifying their safety with T-Verify, to viewing candlestick charts and analyzing on-chain holdings, users can complete the entire decision loop within a single app—no need to switch between tools.

4. Outlook: Defining the Regional Standard for 2026

"Being the fastest-growing platform is just the beginning," said Preston Beh, CEO of Treno Scope. "Our goal is to reach 30% of Southeast Asia's active crypto population by the end of 2026."

With the rollout of its "Data for All" developer program and a growing set of localized features, Treno Scope is evolving from a handy tool into Southeast Asia's Web3 "traffic gateway" and core data infrastructure. For global capital, tracking Treno Scope's growth curve means tracking the pulse of the Southeast Asian market.

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a professional cryptocurrency market data platform offering comprehensive real-time pricing, market-cap rankings, trading-volume statistics, and historical trend analysis for crypto assets worldwide. Deeply rooted in the Southeast Asian market, Treno Scope draws on an extensive regional data network and integrates diverse market sources to deliver accurate, comprehensive insights for investors everywhere—and especially across Southeast Asia—helping users track market dynamics efficiently.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and data-analysis purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

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