FreightCar America, Inc. Joins Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

CHICAGO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) announced today that it has been added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes, effective June 29, 2026.

"We are pleased to be recognized through the inclusion in the Russell indexes, which we view as a reflection of FreightCar America's growth trajectory and the progress we have made strengthening our business," said Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Membership in these widely followed benchmarks broadens our visibility within the institutional investment community and reinforces our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.2 trillion in investor assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell US Indexes, according to FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

The June reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investor Contact: chris@jbgcapadvisory.com